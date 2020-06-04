Hyderabad Open Badminton Cancelled Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

The Hyderabad Open badminton tournament, scheduled to be held from August 11 to 16, was on Thursday cancelled by the world body BWF in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"BWF and Badminton Association of India have agreed to cancel the Hyderabad Open 2020 (11-16 August) - a Super 100 on the BWF Tour," the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement.

The event was part of the BWF's revised calendar to restart the sport after the pandemic-forced cancellations since March.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "Circumstances have and will continue to change in certain countries and territories and therefore BWF may be required to make further updates to the status of tournaments as and when necessary."

The Australian Open 2020 Super 300 tournament was also cancelled. It carried “suspended” status until BWF and Badminton Australia could find suitable replacement dates. Both parties have since agreed it is not feasible to hold the tournament at a later date in 2020. The tournament was due to take place 2-7 June.

The Korea Masters 2020 Super 300 tournament, scheduled for 24-29 November, has also been pushed back to 8-13 September.

Three tournaments, namely German Open 2020 (3-8 March), Swiss Open 2020 (17-22 March), European Championships (21-26 April, still remain suspended. An announcement on these will be made in due course.

”The revamped calendar is the main planning tool for hosts to organise tournaments and players to compete again. We need the support and perseverance of all to get our ecosystem back to normal,” Thomas Lund added.

Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand admitted that it would have been too difficult to commit to a tournament in August as Hyderabad is still under lockdown.

"At the moment the lockdown is still on in Hyderabad and the Telangana government has still not decided when the sports infrastructure will open even though the central government has cleared it. We are just waiting for the information," Gopichand told PTI.

"...it will be too difficult for us to commit for a tournament in August."

(With inputs from PTI)