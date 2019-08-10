Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hyderabad Open: Sourabh Verma, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy Enter Final

Hyderabad Open Super 100: Sourabh Verma beat Iskandar Zulkarnain in the semi-final while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy beat a pair from Hong Kong in straight games.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hyderabad Open: Sourabh Verma, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy Enter Final
Saurabh Verma and Ashwini-Sikki will represent India in the finals at Hyderabad Open. (Photo Credit: @BAI_Media)
Loading...

Hyderabad: Reigning national champion Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles final with a straight-game win over Iskandar Zulkarnain of Malaysia at the Hyderabad Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who had won the Slovenia International in May, beat Zulkarnain 23-21 21-16 in a 48-minute semifinal clash.

The seventh seeded Indian will face either Singapore's Loh Kean Yew or Korea's Heo Kwang Hee in the title clash on Sunday.

Sourabh had won the Dutch Open Super 100 and Russian Open Super 100 titles last year.

The top seeded Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy defeated Hong Kong's Fan Ka Yan and Wu Yi Ting 21-12 21-12 to enter their first final of the season.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallists pair will face Korean combination of Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun in the summit clash.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram