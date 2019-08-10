Hyderabad Open: Sourabh Verma, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy Enter Final
Hyderabad Open Super 100: Sourabh Verma beat Iskandar Zulkarnain in the semi-final while Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy beat a pair from Hong Kong in straight games.
Saurabh Verma and Ashwini-Sikki will represent India in the finals at Hyderabad Open. (Photo Credit: @BAI_Media)
Hyderabad: Reigning national champion Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles final with a straight-game win over Iskandar Zulkarnain of Malaysia at the Hyderabad Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament here on Saturday.
The 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who had won the Slovenia International in May, beat Zulkarnain 23-21 21-16 in a 48-minute semifinal clash.
The seventh seeded Indian will face either Singapore's Loh Kean Yew or Korea's Heo Kwang Hee in the title clash on Sunday.
Sourabh had won the Dutch Open Super 100 and Russian Open Super 100 titles last year.
The top seeded Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy defeated Hong Kong's Fan Ka Yan and Wu Yi Ting 21-12 21-12 to enter their first final of the season.
The Commonwealth Games bronze medallists pair will face Korean combination of Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun in the summit clash.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Almost Half of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone's Instagram Followers Don't Exist, Claims Report
- Nick Jonas Congratulates Priyanka Chopra on Her Marathi Production Paani Winning National Award
- Monopoly Money: Irish Teenagers Arrested For Trying to Pay for Drinks with Fake Currency
- Sonakshi Sinha Knocks Over Akshay Kumar from His Chair During Mission Mangal Promotions
- MS Dhoni Makes Another Addition to Growing Fleet of Automobiles