IBLA Awards 2020: Pullela Gopichand Wins Iconic Sports Leader of the Decade Award
Pullela Gopichand won the Iconic Sports Leader of the Decade award at the 15th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards.
Pullela Gopichand at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (Photo Credit: News18)
Mumbai: Pullela Gopichand was honoured with the 'Iconic Sports Leader of the Decade' for his unmatched contribution in mentoring a generation of globally successful badminton stars at the 15th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards in Mumbai on Friday.
Gopichand, the current Indian national badminton coach, has won the Arjuna Award in 1999, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2001, Dronacharya in 2009 and Padma Bhushan in 2014.
Gopichand won his first National Badminton Championship title in 1996 and then won to clinch the title five years in a row. His first international title came at the Le Volant d'Or de Toulouse in 1999 and then in the same year, he also claimed the Scottish Open.
The 'Iconic Sports Leader of the Decade' is Pullela Gopichand for his unmatched contribution in mentoring a generation of globally successful badminton stars. Congratulations! @StanChartIn #CNBCTV18IBLA #LeadersOfChange pic.twitter.com/wLiffuecAz
— CNBC-TV18 News (@CNBCTV18News) February 28, 2020
Gopichand's career-highlight came at the 2001, when he won the All England Open, becoming only the second Indian to achieve the feat after Prakash Padukone, who did it in 1980.
Since retiring as a player, Gopichand took up the mantle to shape the future of badminton in the country, as he founded the Gopichand Badminton Academy in 2008.
He oversaw the rise of Olympic medal winner Saina Nehwal (who won the bronze medal at 2012 London), PV Sindhu (who won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio). Sindhu also became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships.
The likes of Srikanth Kidambi, Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap have also honed their skills under the guidance of Gopichand.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Promo Hints at Karan Singh Grover's Return as Mr Bajaj
- Brie Larson Chokes Gal Gadot in This Priceless Marvel vs DC Moment from Oscars, See Pic
- Save Money For a New House on This Super Earth That Scientists Are Sure Can Host Life
- Gujarat Loves Sentimental Songs While It's Mushy Music For Bihar & West Bengal on Spotify
- The Earth Has a Second Moon, And No One Noticed All This While