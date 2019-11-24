Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

India International: Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy Cowned Doubles Champions

Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy, who were the top seeds, beat Thailand's Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Kittisak Namdash to win the men's doubles at India International Challenge.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India International: Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy Cowned Doubles Champions
Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy

Mumbai: The top-seeded India pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy were crowned doubles champions in the Infosys Foundation-India International Challenge here on Sunday.

The Attri and Reddy duo made light-weight of their opponent -- Thailand's Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Kittisak Namdash -- as they won the lopsided final 21-15, 21-15 at the Cricket Club of India court in south Mumbai.

There was total domination from the Indian pair from the beginning as they produced some breathtaking smashes and rallies and eventually wrapped up the summit clash in 32 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the men single's final, India's Kaushal Dharmamer, fought hard but eventually lost to fifth seed Xiaodong Sheng from Canada 19-21, 21-8, 14-21.

Dharmamer was leading in the third and the final set before the Cananda player made an impressive comeback to take the game away from the Mumbai-based player, who trains at the Goregoan Sports Club under senior coach Uday Pawar.

Dharmamer took the second game with utmost ease at 21 -18 and it seemed he had the upper hand after losing the first one.

The Mumbai-lad was ahead in the third game 12-10, but Sheng won seven points in a row to tilt the contest in his favour and it was then rather difficult for Dharmamer to make a comeback.

Later, speaking to reporters Dharmamer admitted it was difficult for him to pull in the final.

He is now eyeing to make his mark in the Syed Modi International International Badminton Championship, which will be played in Lucknow.

The Canadian player said he enjoyed the contest and was also looking ahead for the Syed Modi tournament.

Results -

Men's doubles: Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy (India) beat Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Kittisak Namdash (Thailand) -- 21-15, 21-15.

Men's Singles: Kaushal Dharmamer (India) lost to Xiaodong Sheng (Canada) 19-21, 21-8, 14-21.

Women's Doubles: Tan Pearly Koong Lee and Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia) beat Teoh Mei Xing and Yap Ling (Malaysia) 21-18, 21-14.

Women's Singles: Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Thailand) beat Benyapa Aimsaard (Thailand) 21-18, 21-11.

Mixed Doubles: Hoo Pang Ron and Cheah Yee See (Malaysia) beat Chia Weije and Tan Pearly Koong Le (Malaysia) 21-15, 21-15.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram