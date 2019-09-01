India Junior International Grand Prix: Meiraba, Crasto-Bhatnagar Go Down Fighting in Finals
Meiraba Luwang and the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar lost their respective finals at the Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix.
Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar, along with Meiraba Luwang (Photo Credit: BAI)
Pune: India's hopes of securing twin titles at home were dashed with both Meiraba Luwang and mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar losing their respective finals at the Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix here Sunday.
Russian Junior White Nights champion Meiraba, placed at the 15th spot in the World Junior Rankings, was the unanimous favourite for the boys' singles crown against the 495th Ken Yon Ong.
However, the Malaysian refused to let the huge gulf in the rankings matter when he overturned a slow start to secure a stunning 13-21, 21-19, 23-21 victory over the Manipur shuttler.
In the decider, Meiraba trailed at 13-16 only to claw his way back to level the game at 17-17.
In a tight finish, the Indian had a match point at 20-19 which he was unable to convert in the face of the onslaught from the determined Ong, who completed the upset in 1 hour 7 minutes.
Tanisha and Bhatnagar's dream of winning three titles in as many weeks failed to materialize when they went down 12-21, 22-20, 20-22 to second seeds Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Benyapa Aimsaard in a gruelling final.
Tanisha and Bhatnagar had scooped up titles at All India Junior Ranking Tournaments in Panchkula and Bangalore over the last couple of weeks.
Silver medallists at the #YonexSunrise India Junior International 2019 are:
XD- @ishaan0202 & #TanishaCrasto from
WD- #PornpichaC & #PornnichaS from
WS- #RikoGunj from
MS- #MeirabaLuwang from
Keep rising champs!#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/01JMlG1Icm
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 1, 2019
In women's singles, top seed Benyapa Aimsaard was crowned the champion after she managed to stave off a stiff resistance from second seed Riko Gunji.
The Asian Junior Championships bronze medallist dropped the middle game and had to dig deep to pull off a 21-19, 18-21, 23-21 win in 61 minutes.
Japanese third seeds Kaho Osawa and Hinata Suzuki outlasted Thai top seeds Pornpicha Choeikeewong and Pornnicha Suwatnodom 13-21, 21-15, 21-14 to win the girls' doubles title in 50 minutes.
In boys' doubles, Malaysian fifth seeds Jhy Dar Ooi and Roy King Yap toppled the Japanese third seeds Takuma Kawamoto and Tsubasa Kawamura 17-21, 21-16, 23-21 to claim the title.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Hails Zareen Khan for Embracing Stretch Marks in Recent Pics
- Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000
- Virat Kohli Foundation Helped me During a Financial Crisis: Sumit Nagal
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better