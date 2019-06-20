India Name 23-member Squad for Asian Junior Badminton Championship

New Delhi: India on Thursday named a 23-member squad to represent the country at the Asian Junior Badminton Championship to be held in Suzhou, China from July 20-28.

The boys' singles challenge will be spearheaded by Manipur's Maisnam Meiraba Luwang, who has amassed an impressive total of 1000 points by virtue of a fine run in the domestic circuit, where he won consecutive four domestic junior titles as well as both the selection tournaments.

The Badminton Association of India has considered the cumulative ranking points from the two All India Junior Ranking tournaments held in Chennai and Trivandrum, in the month of May while selecting the squad said the federation's General Secretary, Ajay K Singhania.

The girls' team will be spearheaded by Airport Authority of India's Malvika Bansod, who topped the list with 1000 points.

While Meiraba topped the chart in the boys' singles section, the others joining him will be the Tamil Nadu trio of Sathish Kumar, Sidhant Gupta and Sankar Muthuswamy.

In girls' singles, Malvika will be joined by Delhi's Ashi Rawat, Unnati Bisht of Uttarakhand and the 2017 U-15 Asian Junior Championships gold medallist Samiya Imad Farooqui from Telangana.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Vishnuvardhan Goud will be leading India's challenge in the boys' doubles competition, while Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto will be the ones to watch out for in girls' doubles.

In-form pair of K Dingku Sing and Ritika Thakkar will be India's mainstay in the mixed doubles event.

At the previous edition held in Indonesia, India won a gold after 54 years, courtesy Lakshya Sen who won the boys' singles title.

The coaching team will be headed by junior national coach Sanjay Mishra and former India players Chetan Anand and Arun Vishnu among others.

The Indian team will be undergoing a camp for 15 days starting July 3 in Panchkula, Haryana.