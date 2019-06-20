India Name 23-member Squad for Asian Junior Badminton Championship
Maisnam Meiraba Luwang will be spearheading the boys, while Malvika Bansod as India named a 23-member squad for the Asian Junior Badminton Championship.
Image credit: Getty Images.
New Delhi: India on Thursday named a 23-member squad to represent the country at the Asian Junior Badminton Championship to be held in Suzhou, China from July 20-28.
The boys' singles challenge will be spearheaded by Manipur's Maisnam Meiraba Luwang, who has amassed an impressive total of 1000 points by virtue of a fine run in the domestic circuit, where he won consecutive four domestic junior titles as well as both the selection tournaments.
The Badminton Association of India has considered the cumulative ranking points from the two All India Junior Ranking tournaments held in Chennai and Trivandrum, in the month of May while selecting the squad said the federation's General Secretary, Ajay K Singhania.
The girls' team will be spearheaded by Airport Authority of India's Malvika Bansod, who topped the list with 1000 points.
While Meiraba topped the chart in the boys' singles section, the others joining him will be the Tamil Nadu trio of Sathish Kumar, Sidhant Gupta and Sankar Muthuswamy.
In girls' singles, Malvika will be joined by Delhi's Ashi Rawat, Unnati Bisht of Uttarakhand and the 2017 U-15 Asian Junior Championships gold medallist Samiya Imad Farooqui from Telangana.
Ishaan Bhatnagar and Vishnuvardhan Goud will be leading India's challenge in the boys' doubles competition, while Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto will be the ones to watch out for in girls' doubles.
In-form pair of K Dingku Sing and Ritika Thakkar will be India's mainstay in the mixed doubles event.
At the previous edition held in Indonesia, India won a gold after 54 years, courtesy Lakshya Sen who won the boys' singles title.
The coaching team will be headed by junior national coach Sanjay Mishra and former India players Chetan Anand and Arun Vishnu among others.
The Indian team will be undergoing a camp for 15 days starting July 3 in Panchkula, Haryana.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: When School Kids Enjoyed the Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Show
- Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
- Kia Seltos SUV Unveiled in India, Gets Connectivity Features and 10.25-inch Touchscreen
- Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- Varun Dhawan, Dhanush Express Sadness After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of ICC World Cup 2019
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s