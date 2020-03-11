India Open Badminton Tournament in New Delhi May Take Place Behind Closed Doors

New Delhi: The India Open Super 500 badminton tournament, which is set to take place in New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium from March 24 to 29, may have to be played without spectators due to the coronavirus fears.

Sporting events all over the world are either being postponed or held behind closed doors as precautionary measures against the coronavirus outbreak. BWF has confirmed that the same may be the case in India Open as well.

BWF statement mentioned the stadium closure a possibility if health advisories point towards it.

"The YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2020 to be staged in New Delhi from 24-29 March will go ahead as planned.

"Enhanced precautionary measures will be in place to ensure the welfare and safety of players, their entourage and officials.

"This includes the likelihood of the tournament being staged behind closed doors without spectators.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed the decision after BAI consulted experts over the past few days regarding advisories issued by health authorities in India.

"BWF accepts that all relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered in this process," the statement from the world federation read.

India Open is also being held amid uncertainties whether top players from China, Japan and other majorly hit countries will be permitted in the country for the tournament.

The government had asked the Badminton Association of India for health status of the Chinese players, which the federation had transfered to the Chinese badminton federation.

The India Open falls in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification period and all the top players are expected to turn up in order to seal their qualification for the mega event.