Indian Ace Kidambi Srikanth Becomes World Number One
Indian badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth has officially replaced Denmark's Viktor Axelsen to become World Number 1 in the latest edition of the BWF rankings that were released on Thursday.
Kidambi Srikanth (Image: Twitter)
Srikanth becomes the first Indian male player to achieve this feat and joins Saina Nehwal, who became the first Indian girl to become world No. 1. In March 2015, Saina had scaled the summit and remains the only Indian girl to achieve this feat thus far.
Srikanth won four Super Series titles - Indonesia, Australia, Denmark, France - in 2017 and became only the fourth shuttler in the world to achieve this feat. He had secured the No.2 ranking on November 2, 2017
Reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen has 77130 points but lost 1660 points and slipped down the ladder and won’t be able to defend the Malaysian Open title that he had won last year.
Srikanth, who helped India clinch a Gold medal in mixed team badminton event on Monday and is now in the quarter-finals of the Men's singles draw at the Commonwealth Games, has moved to the top of rankings with 76,895 points.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|14
|6
|9
|29
|1
|Australia
|60
|43
|45
|148
|2
|England
|26
|31
|23
|80
|4
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|9
|31
|5
|South Africa
|10
|8
|11
|29
|6
|Canada
|9
|24
|19
|52
|7
|Scotland
|7
|12
|15
|34
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|9
|24
|9
|Cyprus
|6
|0
|2
|8
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|5
|1
|10
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|6
|12
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
