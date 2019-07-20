Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India's Campaign Ends at Russian Open as Meghana Jakkampudi Loses Both Finals

Meghana Jakkampudi lost her mixed and women's doubles finals as India's campaign came to an end at the Russian Open.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
India's Campaign Ends at Russian Open as Meghana Jakkampudi Loses Both Finals
Meghana Jakkampudi lost both her doubles finals at Russian Open (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Vladivostok: Meghana Jakkampudi had a bad in office as she lost both the mixed and women's doubles matches with her respective partners to end India's campaign at the Russian Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament, here Saturday.

Meghana and Dhruv Kapila, seeded eighth, went down to the Indonesian seventh seeds Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso 6-21 15-21 in the mixed doubles semifinal in just 27 minutes.

Meghana then combined with her women's doubles partner Poorvisha S Ram, but once again failed to cross the last-four hurdle at the USD 75,000. The top-seeded Indian duo were stunned by fourth seeds Japanese Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato 10-21 8-21 in a 33-minute contest.

