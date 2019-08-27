'India’s pride and a Champion': PM Modi Meets Golden Girl PV Sindhu After Historic Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday, two days after she clinched India's maiden gold in the World Championships to congratulate her and to wish her luck for future tournaments.

Calling her India’s pride, the PM tweeted photos of himself with Sindhu in which he was seen presenting her the gold medal she won at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday. “India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours,” Modi tweeted.

India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory! Happy to have met @Pvsindhu1. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/4WvwXuAPqr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2019

Sindhu had scripted history with her victory as she became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final. It was sheer dominance by the Indian as she romped home 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

Modi had also congratulated Sindhu after the final. “The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players,” he had said.

Other ministers, sportspersons and Bollywood stars had also congratulated her, along with several others. She returned to India on Monday to a rousing welcome. She said the feeling is yet to sink in given her hectic schedule since the triumph.

She was mobbed at the airport after she touched down with national coach Pullela Gopichand by her side on Monday night here. Despite the hectic schedule, the 24-year-old had a smile on her face as she acknowledged supporters and the media at the airport.

"I am really happy, I am very proud of my country. It's a much-awaited win and I am very happy about it," she said in response to a barrage of questions that were thrown at her.

Earlier in the day, she also met union sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

Honoured @Pvsindhu1 who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton Championship for the first time! My best wishes to her in her pursuit to bring more glory to India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2iwtfmlVIb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 27, 2019

