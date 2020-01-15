Indonesia Masters 2020: PV Sindhu Enters 2nd Round After Saina, Srikanth and Praneeth Crash Out

Jakarta: PV Sindhu became the first Indian on Wednesday so far to win her first round match as she beat Japan's Aya Ohori in three games to advance to the second round of Indonesia Masters 2020.

Sindhu, seeded fifth, had lost the first game but then clawed her way back to register a 14-21, 21-15, 21-11 victory over Ohori.

With the win, Sindhu now holds a 10-0 record over world No.20 Ohori. Ohori had also lost to Sindhu last week in the second round of the Malaysia Masters.

Sindhu will next take on Japan's Sayaka Takahashi, who earlier defeated Saina Nehwal 21-19, 13-21, 5-21 in 50 minutes, in the second round.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth also crashed out of the tournament after their respective first-round losses to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito and Shu Yuqi of China, respectively.

Srikanth lost 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 to Rhustavito while Praneeth went down 21-16, 18-21, 10-21 to Yuqi in 52 minutes.

Before Saina and Praneeth's loss, Sourabh Verma was defeated by China's Lu Guangzu in exactly the same manner winning the first game but losing the next two. Sourabh lost 21-17, 15-21, 10-21 in 57 minutes.

It has been a terrible day for India so far in Jakarta with Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy also getting knocked out of the mixed doubles event after a 21-8, 21-14 drubbing at the hands of Ko Sung Hyun-Eon Hye Won of South Korea.

Here are the rest of the matches Indians are going to play later in the day:

MS: Sameer Verma vs Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia)

MD: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsam-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia)

MS: Parupalli Kashyap vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia)

MS: HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)

