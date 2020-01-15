Indonesia Masters 2020: PV Sindhu Enters 2nd Round After Saina, Srikanth and Praneeth Crash Out
Indonesia Masters 2020: PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Aya Ohori in three games to advance to the next round.
PV Sindhu (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Jakarta: PV Sindhu became the first Indian on Wednesday so far to win her first round match as she beat Japan's Aya Ohori in three games to advance to the second round of Indonesia Masters 2020.
Sindhu, seeded fifth, had lost the first game but then clawed her way back to register a 14-21, 21-15, 21-11 victory over Ohori.
With the win, Sindhu now holds a 10-0 record over world No.20 Ohori. Ohori had also lost to Sindhu last week in the second round of the Malaysia Masters.
Sindhu will next take on Japan's Sayaka Takahashi, who earlier defeated Saina Nehwal 21-19, 13-21, 5-21 in 50 minutes, in the second round.
Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth also crashed out of the tournament after their respective first-round losses to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito and Shu Yuqi of China, respectively.
Srikanth lost 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 to Rhustavito while Praneeth went down 21-16, 18-21, 10-21 to Yuqi in 52 minutes.
Before Saina and Praneeth's loss, Sourabh Verma was defeated by China's Lu Guangzu in exactly the same manner winning the first game but losing the next two. Sourabh lost 21-17, 15-21, 10-21 in 57 minutes.
It has been a terrible day for India so far in Jakarta with Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy also getting knocked out of the mixed doubles event after a 21-8, 21-14 drubbing at the hands of Ko Sung Hyun-Eon Hye Won of South Korea.
Here are the rest of the matches Indians are going to play later in the day:
MS: Sameer Verma vs Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia)
MD: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsam-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia)
MS: Parupalli Kashyap vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia)
MS: HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Tata Altroz Awarded 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating; Safest India-Made Hatchback [Video]
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- Indonesia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth Crash Out in 1st Round
- Oldest Material on Earth, Dating Back to 7 Billion Years, Found Inside Meteorite
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea