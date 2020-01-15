Indonesia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth Crash Out in 1st Round

Jakarta: Saina Nehwal and Sai Praneeth followed Kidambi Srikanth out of Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Wednesday with a three-game loss each to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi and Shu Yuqi of China, respectively.

Saina and Praneeth both took the first games of their matches but lost the next two to crash out of the tournament. This was exactly the pattern with Srikanth, who lost 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

Saina lost to Takahashi 21-19, 13-21, 5-21 in 50 minutes while Praneeth went down 21-16, 18-21, 10-21 to Yuqi in 52 minutes.

Before Saina and Praneeth's loss, Sourabh Verma was defeated by China's Lu Guangzu in exactly the same manner winning the first game but losing the next two. Sourabh lost 21-17, 15-21, 10-21 in 57 minutes.

It has been a terrible day for India so far in Jakarta with Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy also getting knocked out of the mixed doubles event after a 21-8, 21-14 drubbing at the hands of Ko Sung Hyun-Eon Hye Won of South Korea.

Here are the rest of the matches Indians are going to play later in the day:

WS: PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori (Japan)

MS: Sameer Verma vs Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia)

MD: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsam-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia)

MS: Parupalli Kashyap vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia)

MS: HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)

