Indonesia Open 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi HIGHLIGHTS: Silver for Sindhu as She Loses to Yamaguchi

Indonesia Open 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi HIGHLIGHTS: PV Sindhu loses to Akane Yamaguchi 15-21 16-21 in 51 minutes and has to settle for a silver in the women's singles final of the Indonesia Open BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament. Sindhu looked far from comfortable against Yamaguchi as the Japanese took the first game after trailing at the break. Yamaguchi dominated the second game, rarely giving an inch to her Indian opponent. She claims her first-ever Indonesia Open title and third title this year.
Sindhu got a 21-19 21-10 win over All England Champion and world no 3 Chen Yufei of China to enter her first final of the season. The world no 5 Indian, who reached the semifinals at Singapore and India Open this year, holds a 10-4 advantage over Yamaguchi, whom she has beaten in the last four meetings.
Jul 21, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)
First-ever Super 1000 title for Yamaguchi, and third this year. She had already won the German Open, Asian championship and Malaysian Open in 2019.
Akane Yamaguchi is forced to take a break as she has an injury to her knee. Blood is not allowed on the court, according to international sport laws, blood injuries are to be treated immediately. Yamaguchi though is making a lot of unforced errors.
She earns her service back with a thundering smash.
YAMAGUCHI 19-15 SINDHU
Jul 21, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu gets the rub of the luck and two back-to-back points. Akane Yamaguchi though uses the body attack to perfection and his just four points away from the title.
YAMAGUCHI 17-13 SINDHU
Jul 21, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)
Akane Yamaguchi challenges well and has the decision reversed. PV Sindhu is left to fend off her body. She manages to get service at the 15-11 mark... but gives it away with a wrong judgment after the longest rally of the match.
YAMAGUCHI 16-11 SINDHU
Jul 21, 2019 2:34 pm (IST)
Akane Yamaguchi is sharp in her approach. Sindhu though is not ready to throw in the towel. The Indian smashes cross-court to get the service and after a long rally, misses her chance on a hit that looked like going out only for her to stick out her racket.
YAMAGUCHI 13-10 SINDHU
Jul 21, 2019 2:31 pm (IST)
Akane Yamaguchi leads going into the break, as PV Sindhu is being given no time to force her will on the match. The Japanese is bossing her way around the court, quite convincingly.
YAMAGUCHI 11-8 SINDHU
Jul 21, 2019 2:29 pm (IST)
Akane Yamaguchi is making too many unforced errors. PV Sindhu counting on those to get most of her points in this match so far. The Japanese clearly the superior shuttler today.
YAMAGUCHI 9-6 SINDHU
Jul 21, 2019 2:26 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu is not done though and is still battling her way against Akane Yamaguchi. Making the long rallies and pushing hard in the Japanese's cross-court attempts.
YAMAGUCHI 6-4 SINDHU
Jul 21, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)
Akane Yamaguchi is still going strong in the second game as PV Sindhu still looks for answers to the much more aggressive Japanese. Yamaguchi is controlling the points very adeptly
YAMAGUCHI 4-2 SINDHU
Jul 21, 2019 2:20 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu looks shaken as Akane Yamaguchi is racing away with the first game. 9 straight points, broken only by a superb cross-court smash.
Yamaguchi wraps up the first game though in just 22 mins.
YAMAGUCHI 21-15 SINDHU
Jul 21, 2019 2:16 pm (IST)
Akane Yamaguchi gets the lead from PV Sindhu. The Indian looks tired and is trying to sneak a few small breaks whenever possible.
Yamaguchi has got a 4-point lead now. The crowd clearly backing Sindhu though.
SINDHU 14-18 YAMAGUCHI
Jul 21, 2019 2:14 pm (IST)
Akane Yamaguchi loses her second challenge as PV Sindhu gets her lead back. Sindhu challenges on the 13-14 mark, and it was miles out.
Back level now.
SINDHU 14-14 YAMAGUCHI
Jul 21, 2019 2:12 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu manages only one point after the break as Akane Yamaguchi takes three points. Three straight points from the Japanese and that too with some daft net work.
Sindhu manages to claim the serve with a neat drop.
SINDHU 13-11 YAMAGUCHI
Jul 21, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu leads at the first game interval with a three-point lead over Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles final.
SINDHU 11-8 YAMAGUCHI
Jul 21, 2019 2:07 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu hits one long to hand Akane Yamaguchi the lead. Buit gets it back with a superb smash down the channel. Neck-and-neck stuff this.
Yamaguchi also misses her challenge on a call and helps Sindhu get back in the lead. Then, Sihdhu holds her serve.
SINDHU 10-8 YAMAGUCHI
Jul 21, 2019 2:04 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu loses her challenge and gets it wrong, as Akane Yamaguchi plays it deep into the court. The chair umpire's call is correct and Sindhu is losing her lead.
Service is exchanged for two-three points as Yamaguchi fails to capitalise on the momentum. Sindh does the same.
SINDHU 7-7 YAMAGUCHI
Jul 21, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu slowly charting her way back into the contest as she pushes Akane Yamaguchi back into the third court with strong lifts. The Japanese is trying hard to get Sindhu up the net but up until now, Sindhu has had the better of her opponent.
SINDHU 5-3 YAMAGUCHI
Jul 21, 2019 1:59 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu makes a false judgment, Akane Yamaguchi gets the first point of the match.
A long rally later, in the second point, Sindhu makes the same mistake again. Her wrong line judgment means her Japanese opponent is 2-0 up.
SINDHU 0-2 YAMAGUCHI
Jul 21, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu has the edge in matches against Akane Yamaguchi, winning won 10 matches out of the 14 times these two players have met on the badminton court.
LAST 5 HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHES BEAT YAMAGUCHI AND SINDHU
World Tour Finals - Yamaguchi beat Sindhu 24-22 21-15
World Championships (Semi-finals) - Sindhu beat Yamaguchi 21-16 24-22
All England (Semi-finals) - Sindhu beat Yamaguchi 21-19 19-21 21-18
Asian Championships - Yamaguchi beat Sindhu 21-19 21-15
Superseries Finals - Sindhu beat Yamaguchi 21-15 12-12 21-19
Jul 21, 2019 1:50 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu is 13th in the BWF rankings and if she wins today against Yamaguchi, Sindhu will rise to the 6th spot and improve her chances of making it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Jul 21, 2019 1:48 pm (IST)
"The focus right now is on Olympic qualification. The busy schedule and a few injuries to key players have taken a toll. But I am hopeful in the next three weeks, we will get some good results," Pullela Gopichand
said.
"Now players are focussed on ranking to qualify for the Olympics and I will be travelling with the team next year to prepare the training plan for the Games," he added. READ MORE
Jul 21, 2019 1:44 pm (IST)
Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota win the women's doubles final, beating Misaki Matsutomo, Ayaka Takahashi 21-16 21-18.
PV Sindhu has shown resilience so far in the tournament, battling past her opponents in the initial rounds to bring her 'A' game as the Indonesia Open progressed. The Indian shuttler has improved her game immensely to swat aside her competition in the last two 'all-important' rounds.
SINDHU'S ROAD TO THE FINAL:
Round 1: Sindhu beat Aya Ohori 11-21, 21-15, 21-15 in 59 minutes
Round 2: Sindhu beat Mia Blichfeldt 21-14, 17-21, 21-11 in 1 hour and 2 minutes
Quarter-final: Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 in 44 minutes
Semi-final: Sindhu beat Chen Yufei 21-19, 21-10 in 46 minutes
Jul 21, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)
Sindhu got a dominating 21-19, 21-10 win over Chen Yufei in the semi-final, whereas Yamaguchi thrashed world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying 21-9, 21-15 to storm into the final.
PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the Indonesia Open
Sindhu, who has had a very average season so far by her standards, will be looking to break the duck in Jakarta as she faces Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the title clash. "It is the first final this year so I hope I don't miss out on the opportunity and can get the gold," Sindhu said after the match. This season, Sindhu has reached two quarter-finals and two semi-finals and at times, she has looked absolutely clueless and drained on the court.
Sindhu is looking to break the duck of titles this year in the prestigious Super 1000 event in Jakarta. Sindhu is yet to win a single title this season and by her own standards, this has been a very average year so far. With 2020 Tokyo Olympics drawing closer, Sindhu will look to up the ante and nothing better than a title in Indonesia.
Sindhu has never won an Indonesia Open Super 1000 even as her compatriots Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth had notched up title victories in Istora. Sindhu, who is now the lone standing Indian in the event, will keep the flag flying on the final day of the tournament.