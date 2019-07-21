LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Indonesia Open 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi LIVE: Sindhu Aims for 1st Title of the Season

News18.com | July 21, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Indonesia Open 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi LIVE: PV Sindhu will face Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the Indonesia Open BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament. Sindhu got a 21-19 21-10 win over All England Champion and world no 3 Chen Yufei of China to enter her first final of the season. The world no 5 Indian, who reached the semifinals at Singapore and India Open this year, holds a 10-4 advantage over Yamaguchi, whom she has beaten in the last four meetings.

Sindhu, who has had a very average season so far by her standards, will be looking to break the duck in Jakarta as she faces Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the title clash. "It is the first final this year so I hope I don't miss out on the opportunity and can get the gold," Sindhu said after the match. This season, Sindhu has reached two quarter-finals and two semi-finals and at times, she has looked absolutely clueless and drained on the court.
Read More
Jul 21, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu, who has had a very average season so far by her standards, will be looking to break the duck in Jakarta as she faces Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the title clash.

"It is the first final this year so I hope I don't miss out on the opportunity and can get the gold," Sindhu said after the match.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification phase has begun and all the players on the World Tour are looking to stay fit and stay ahead in the game to qualify for the mega event next year.

Sindhu said every tournament was very important for her as the Olympics was just a year away and she is taking the process slow and steady.

"It is equally important that you keep yourself fit as well as perform at the tournaments. If you do keep yourself fit and play well you will automatically perform well." READ HERE

Jul 21, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota are dominating Misaki Matsutomo, Ayaka Takahashi in the women's doubles final. 

The pair of Fukushima and Hirota have taken the first game 21-16.

Jul 21, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)

Akane Yamaguchi, on the hand, has had a rather easy journey to the final, up until the semi-final. She aced that too, beating world no. 1 Tzu Ying Tai in straight games.

YAMAGUCHI'S ROAD TO THE FINAL: 

Round 1: Yamaguchi beat Xuerui Li 18-21 21-10 21-15

Round 1: Yamaguchi beat Ngan Yi Cheung 21-19 21-15

Quarter-final: Yamaguchi beat Nitchaon Jindapol 21-17 21-14

Semi-final: Yamaguchi beat Tzu Ying Tai 21-9 21-15

Jul 21, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu has shown resilience so far in the tournament, battling past her opponents in the initial rounds to bring her 'A' game as the Indonesia Open progressed. The Indian shuttler has improved her game immensely to swat aside her competition in the last two 'all-important' rounds.

SINDHU'S ROAD TO THE FINAL:

Round 1: Sindhu beat Aya Ohori 11-21, 21-15, 21-15 in 59 minutes

Round 2: Sindhu beat Mia Blichfeldt 21-14, 17-21, 21-11 in 1 hour and 2 minutes

Quarter-final: Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 in 44 minutes

Semi-final: Sindhu beat Chen Yufei 21-19, 21-10 in 46 minutes

Jul 21, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)
Sindhu got a dominating 21-19, 21-10 win over Chen Yufei in the semi-final, whereas Yamaguchi thrashed world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying 21-9, 21-15 to storm into the final.

Jul 21, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu takes on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi for the first title of the season. Even though she has reached two quarter-finals and two semi-finals, has been unfortunate so far.

Indonesia Open 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi LIVE: Sindhu Aims for 1st Title of the Season
PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the Indonesia Open

Sindhu is looking to break the duck of titles this year in the prestigious Super 1000 event in Jakarta. Sindhu is yet to win a single title this season and by her own standards, this has been a very average year so far. With 2020 Tokyo Olympics drawing closer, Sindhu will look to up the ante and nothing better than a title in Indonesia.



Sindhu has never won an Indonesia Open Super 1000 even as her compatriots Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth had notched up title victories in Istora. Sindhu, who is now the lone standing Indian in the event, will keep the flag flying on the final day of the tournament.
  • 14 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland
    IRE vs ZIM
    171/9
    20.0 overs
    		 172/2
    16.4 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    NZ vs ENG
    241/8
    50.0 overs
    		 241/10
    50.0 overs
    New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Jul, 2019 | Zimbabwe in Ireland
    ZIM vs IRE
    132/8
    13.0 overs
    		 134/1
    10.5 overs
    Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    AUS vs ENG
    223/10
    49.0 overs
    		 226/2
    32.1 overs
    England beat Australia by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    NZ vs IND
    239/8
    50.0 overs
    		 221/10
    49.3 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram