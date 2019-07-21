Indonesia Open 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi LIVE: Sindhu Aims for 1st Title of the Season

Indonesia Open 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi LIVE: PV Sindhu will face Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the Indonesia Open BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament. Sindhu got a 21-19 21-10 win over All England Champion and world no 3 Chen Yufei of China to enter her first final of the season. The world no 5 Indian, who reached the semifinals at Singapore and India Open this year, holds a 10-4 advantage over Yamaguchi, whom she has beaten in the last four meetings.
Sindhu, who has had a very average season so far by her standards, will be looking to break the duck in Jakarta as she faces Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the title clash. "It is the first final this year so I hope I don't miss out on the opportunity and can get the gold," Sindhu said after the match. This season, Sindhu has reached two quarter-finals and two semi-finals and at times, she has looked absolutely clueless and drained on the court.
Jul 21, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification phase has begun and all the players on the World Tour are looking to stay fit and stay ahead in the game to qualify for the mega event next year.
Sindhu said every tournament was very important for her as the Olympics was just a year away and she is taking the process slow and steady.
"It is equally important that you keep yourself fit as well as perform at the tournaments. If you do keep yourself fit and play well you will automatically perform well."
PV Sindhu has shown resilience so far in the tournament, battling past her opponents in the initial rounds to bring her 'A' game as the Indonesia Open progressed. The Indian shuttler has improved her game immensely to swat aside her competition in the last two 'all-important' rounds.
SINDHU'S ROAD TO THE FINAL:
Round 1: Sindhu beat Aya Ohori 11-21, 21-15, 21-15 in 59 minutes
Round 2: Sindhu beat Mia Blichfeldt 21-14, 17-21, 21-11 in 1 hour and 2 minutes
Quarter-final: Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 in 44 minutes
Semi-final: Sindhu beat Chen Yufei 21-19, 21-10 in 46 minutes
Jul 21, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)
Sindhu got a dominating 21-19, 21-10 win over Chen Yufei in the semi-final, whereas Yamaguchi thrashed world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying 21-9, 21-15 to storm into the final.
PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the Indonesia Open
Sindhu is looking to break the duck of titles this year in the prestigious Super 1000 event in Jakarta. Sindhu is yet to win a single title this season and by her own standards, this has been a very average year so far. With 2020 Tokyo Olympics drawing closer, Sindhu will look to up the ante and nothing better than a title in Indonesia.
Sindhu has never won an Indonesia Open Super 1000 even as her compatriots Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth had notched up title victories in Istora. Sindhu, who is now the lone standing Indian in the event, will keep the flag flying on the final day of the tournament.