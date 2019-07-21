Indonesia Open 2019 Final, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi LIVE: Sindhu Aims for 1st Title of the Season

Jul 21, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu, who has had a very average season so far by her standards, will be looking to break the duck in Jakarta as she faces Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the title clash.

"It is the first final this year so I hope I don't miss out on the opportunity and can get the gold," Sindhu said after the match.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification phase has begun and all the players on the World Tour are looking to stay fit and stay ahead in the game to qualify for the mega event next year.

Sindhu said every tournament was very important for her as the Olympics was just a year away and she is taking the process slow and steady.

"It is equally important that you keep yourself fit as well as perform at the tournaments. If you do keep yourself fit and play well you will automatically perform well."