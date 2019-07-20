Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Decimates Chen Yufei to Reach First Final of 2019

PV Sindhu set up a mouthwatering Indonesia Open 2019 women's singles final against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi with a dominating 21-19, 21-10 win over Chen Yufei at Istora on Saturday. Sindhu was at her attacking best against the Chinese and raced to the semi-final victory in just 46 minutes.

With the victory, Sindhu now leads Yufei 5-3 in their head-to-head record and has won four of the last five matches they have played against each other.

Yufei looked completely off-colour against Sindhu on Saturday as she made a number of unforced errors to gift Sindhu points during the match. The fact that Sindhu was patient and was playing her attacking game to perfect did not help Yufei either.

Sindhu will up against Yamaguchi in the final on Sunday, who earlier took down world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in a massively dominating manner. Yamaguchi thrashed Tai Tzu 21-9, 21-15 to storm into the final.

Superrrrrr Sindhu!!!What a performance from the World No 5 @Pvsindhu1, dominated the proceeding to reach the finals of #BlibliIndonesiaOpen2019 defeating World No 3 #ChenYuFei 2⃣1⃣:1⃣9⃣2⃣1⃣:1⃣0⃣.Way to go, Girl! ⚡️Go for Gold!#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/FtTZtOLwFq — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 20, 2019

Yufei started both games of the semi-final in a brilliant manner taking a 3-0 lead in the first game and a 4-0 lead in the second but Sindhu grew into the games and eventually blew away the Chinese.

Early on in the semi-final, Yufei was able to get on the attack sooner and take control of the points but as Sindhu began to push her all around the court, the physical strength required in a big hall became her bane.

Yufei struggled to control her shuttles and started to push it wide, long and into the net. While the Chinese's game plan was falling apart, Sindhu managed to keep Yufei on her toes and carve out points.

The first game of the semi-final was extremely close and both players played each other around to get to the lead. While Yufei led for almost the entirety of the first game, Sindhu stormed from behind and restored parity at 18-18 and then took control to take the first game 21-19.

Sindhu led out a shriek after taking the first game, showing the importance of it. If Sindhu's celebration was not an indicator enough, the way Yufei got disintegrated in the second game showed how taking the first game was of utmost importance to both players.

Even though Yufei began the second game strong, she huffed and puffed to reach shuttles as Sindhu started taking full control of the net and the back court.

Net played its part in Sindhu's victory too as a couple of lucky point went the Indian's way.

Sindhu has not had a great year but at Indonesia Open, she has looked mentally strong and seems to have added a bit of dimension to her game as well. She is not getting overly engrossed into rallies but is keeping enough patient to find her openings and go for the kill.

As Sindhu faces Yamaguchi in the final, it will be of utmost importance that the Indian finds a way to control the net against the Japanese.