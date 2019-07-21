Take the pledge to vote

Indonesia Open 2019: PV Sindhu Loses to Akane Yamaguchi, Settles for Silver

PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi in straight games in the women's singles final at the Indonesia Open.

Updated:July 21, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
Indonesia Open 2019: PV Sindhu Loses to Akane Yamaguchi, Settles for Silver
PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the final of Indonesia Open (Photo Crdit: BWF)
Jakarta: PV Sindhu lost to the title clash at Indonesia Open in straight games to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and has to be content with a runner-up finish in her first final of the season here on Sunday.

Sindhu lost the final of the BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament 15-21 16-21 to the fourth seed.

The Olympic silver medallist had come into the contest with a favourable 10-4 head-to-head record against the Japanese.

The first game was a close affair with the two players going toe to toe for much of it. After 8-8, however, it was the Hyderabadi shuttler who took three consecutive points as Yamaguchi missed her lines and the world no. 5 ranked Indian went into the first game interval with an 11-8 lead.

Yamaguchi then fought back and the game was level until 14-14. The Japanese went on the offensive again and raced to an 18-14 lead. She eventually extended the streak to nine straight points and won the game 21-15 in 21 minutes.

The Japanese never took her foot off the pedal after that and the second game was a much more one-sided affair. Aside from showing glimpses of a fightback, Sindhu was second best for much of the second game and lost 21-16 in another 31 minutes, thereby losing an opportunity to win her first title of the season.

This was Sindhu's first final of 2019. She has had two semi-final finishes this year -- at the India Open in March, the Singapore Open in April.

She will next be seen at the Japan Open in July and the Thailand Open in August in the lead up to the BWF World Championships.

(With inputs from Agencies)

