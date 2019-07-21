It Went Wrong From My End: PV Sindhu Rues Mistakes in Indonesia Open Final Loss to Yamaguchi

PV Sindhu was left to rue her mistakes as she lost the Indonesia Open 2019 women's singles final against Akane Yamaguchi 15-21, 16-21 in 51 minutes at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta on Sunday.

Sindhu, who was contesting her first final of 2019, looked absolutely clueless when it came to countering Yamaguchi's tactics and made a number of basic errors that led to her settling for a silver medal.

Sindhu failed to change her game and stuck to just lifting or clearing almost every shuttle that Yamaguchi played to her and the Japanese, thereafter, controlled the rallies and played the match on her own terms.

Sindhu, who is yet to win a title admitted that it was her mistakes that cost her the gold medal.

"She played well of course and there were long rallies but then I made a few mistakes. In the first set, I was leading by two to three points and I could have continued that but I made a few mistakes and gave her the lead and then she finished off the first game. If I would have won the first game may be it would have been a bit different. Second game I gave her a huge lead and then I had to cover and come back but she finished it off.

"I think I made errors and I was hitting a bit with the frame. She (Yamaguchi) plays differently to Okuhara, of course there are long rallies still but she plays faster. We were in control of the shuttle and we were equal but then I made a few mistakes and it went wrong from my end," Sindhu admitted after the match.

After two semi-final and two quarter-final showings this season, Sindhu finally played in a final and hoped that with the confidence of this week, she can continue to get better.

2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification cycle has begun and the competition is only set to get tougher.

"It was a good tournament for me and I hope with this confidence, I would go further. Of course it's the Olympic qualifiers and everybody is working hard for that. Next is Japan Open and I hope I do well in that."

Yamaguchi, on the other hand, won her first very BWF World Tour Super 1000 title and was absolutely elated with her effort. She attributed her energy and effort to the lively crowd at Istora.

"The euphoria of the audience was amazing, especially the moment when the audience called my name, it gave me a boost and strength to play on," Yamaguchi expressed after the match.