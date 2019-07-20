Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-final, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei HIGHLIGHTS: Sindhu Reaches 1st Final of 2019

Jul 20, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu has reached her first final of the season with a dominating performance against China's Chen Yufei, she beats the Chinese 21-19, 21-10 to storm into the final in just 46 minutes.

That was a brilliant performance from Sindhu! In both the game, Chen Yufei was off to a flying start but Sindhu stuck to her game plan and waited for her attacking opportunities. Yufei's muscle power is lower than the Indian and that helped Sindhu in a big hall like Istora.

She was able to push Yufei all around the court and go for her attacking strokes when presented with the opportunity. Yufei was off the boil today and she did not look anywhere near the player that she is. That first game loss hit her hard. And it was that win in the first game that made Sindhu confident enough to demolish her opponent in the second game.