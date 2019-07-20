Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-final, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei HIGHLIGHTS: Sindhu Reaches 1st Final of 2019

Indonesia Open 2019 Women's Singles Semi-final PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei HIGHLIGHTS: PV Sindhu reaches the women's singles final at Indonesia Open 2019 with a 21-19, 21-10 win over China's Chen Yufei in 46 minutes. This is Sindhu's first final of the 2019 season and she put up a dominating performance to reach that. Sindhu trailed the Chinese for almost the entirety of the first game before sneaking away with a 21-19 win. In the second game, Sindhu absolutely demolished Yufei to race to the final. Sindhu's game plan of taking Yufei around the court and then going for the kill worked well as Yufei was unable to find ways to get past Sindhu's defence.
Sindhu is looking to break the duck of titles this year in the prestigious Super 1000 event in Jakarta. Sindhu is yet to win a single title this season and by her own standards, this has been a very average year so far. With 2020 Tokyo Olympics drawing closer, Sindhu will look to up the ante and nothing better than a title in Indonesia.
PV Sindhu has reached her first final of the season with a dominating performance against China's Chen Yufei, she beats the Chinese 21-19, 21-10 to storm into the final in just 46 minutes.
That was a brilliant performance from Sindhu! In both the game, Chen Yufei was off to a flying start but Sindhu stuck to her game plan and waited for her attacking opportunities. Yufei's muscle power is lower than the Indian and that helped Sindhu in a big hall like Istora.
She was able to push Yufei all around the court and go for her attacking strokes when presented with the opportunity. Yufei was off the boil today and she did not look anywhere near the player that she is. That first game loss hit her hard. And it was that win in the first game that made Sindhu confident enough to demolish her opponent in the second game.
An excellent set of attacking strokes from PV Sindhu and she wins the point with a brilliant backhand smash at the front court. This is turning out to be a second game rout!
Jul 20, 2019 4:17 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu Leads at Break | A slice of luck for PV Sindhu and she goes into the mid-game interval of the second game with a 11-8 advantage over Chen Yufei. Sindhu's push brushed the net and fell extremely tight for Yufei, who managed to pick it up only for Sindhu to be ready for the short lift and kill the rally. Sindhu is getting more and more pumped up.
Jul 20, 2019 4:13 pm (IST)
Yufei is making a lot of errors here, seven straight points for PV Sindhu. Yufei is struggling with ideas to score against Sindhu here. Sindhu leads 9-5 and is looking strong.
Jul 20, 2019 4:12 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu has once again managed to get Chen Yufei to make a flurry of errors. From 0-4 down, Sindhu now leads 6-5 in the second game. She followed up the smash at Yufei with an even more steep and venomous smash to take the point. Sindhu is growing in confidence here.
Jul 20, 2019 4:09 pm (IST)
Chen Yufei races away to a 4-0 lead against PV Sindhu before the Indian bagged her first point of the second game. The side Sindhu is on right now, she has to play along with the drift and be careful with her pushes. She also needs to be more attacking from this end and play flat attacking strokes as the rally game may lead to errors from her side.
Jul 20, 2019 4:06 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu has come from behind and how, she takes the first game 21-19! Trailing for almost the entirety of that first game, Sindhu took the initiative to work Yufei all around the court towards the end and reaped rewards. Yufei's attack came up short towards the end as Sindhu played the game of patience very well. Judging by Sindhu's reaction, that first game meant a lot to her and was an important one to take.
Jul 20, 2019 4:02 pm (IST)
And Sindhu has the game point. Yufei's smash touches the net and drops on her own side and Sindhu screams in delight.
Jul 20, 2019 3:59 pm (IST)
Sindhu Equalises | Now that's a brilliant comeback from PV Sindhu, she has tested Yufei's muscle power here by taking her all around the court and has reaped rewards. The momentum is with the Indian but can she make it count?
A lose net shot from Yufei and Sindhu gets on top of it and executes a light cross-court net shot to take the lead.
Jul 20, 2019 3:56 pm (IST)
A beautiful drop shot from Yufei and Sindhu is left stretching for the shuttle. The exchanges between the players has been full of power and neither is planning to let up.
Is that a game of mirror images? Sindhu with almost the exact drop shot that Yufei won the previous point with.
Jul 20, 2019 3:52 pm (IST)
A horror judgement call from PV Sindhu as she gives a two-point advantage to Chen Yufei. It was a simple push from Yufei and Sindhu completely misjudged the shuttle as it fell in.
Brilliant defence from Sindhu as Yufei unleashes a number of half-smashes at the Indian. The Indians defends them all and then plays a beautiful tight net shot against Yufei's push to take the point.
Jul 20, 2019 3:50 pm (IST)
Chen Yufei Leads in Game 1 | Chen Yufei unleashes a booming body smash at PV Sindhu to take a slender 11-10 advantage to the mid-game interval of the first game of the women's singles semi-final. Both players are trying to go early for their attacking shots as they both have immensely powerful smashes in their arsenal.
Jul 20, 2019 3:46 pm (IST)
Sindhu restores parity | Chen Yufei made a very good start to the match but her own errors mean Sindhu has restored parity. At 8-8, Sindhu has been able to engage the Chinese into all-court rallies, which has led to Yufei dropping points as she hasn't been able to control the shuttles.
Jul 20, 2019 3:40 pm (IST)
Sindhu brings up her first point of the match in the fourth rally to close out the 3-0 lead taken early by Chen Yufei. A big hall like Istora requires patience but an aggressive approach to. It will be interesting to see how the players control their shots with the drift.
Jul 20, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu serve starts the women's singles semi-final against Chen Yufei. A long rally ensues and the Chinese wins the first point of the match with the Indian playing the shuttle wide.
Jul 20, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)
PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei have made their way to the court. Yufei is the runner-up from Indonesia Open 2018 and she will look to make another final here. Sindhu, on the other hand, is looking to make it to her first final of the year.
Jul 20, 2019 3:28 pm (IST)
We are just moments away from PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei. The women's doubles semi-final between Fukushima-Hirota and Qing Chen-Yifan has ended and the the Japanese pair of Fukushima and Hirota are in the final with a 21-14, 21-12 win. The women's doubles final will be an all-Japanese affair.
Jul 20, 2019 3:06 pm (IST)
How do PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei Play | Both Sindhu and Yufei play an attacking brand of badminton. The Indian and the Chinese are not the ones to want to engage in long rallies and both of them will look for short points and go for attack at the first given opportunity. Both of them have extremely tight defences but for Sindhu, lunging at the net will be tougher than Yufei. The Chinese will look to open up the court to go for the kill most of the times while for Sindhu, playing at Yufei's body would be a good strategy.
Jul 20, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)
In a surprise on Saturday, Tai Tzu Ying was absolutely demolished by a rampant Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles semi-final of Indonesia Open. After three straight losses at the hands of the world No.1, Yamaguchi brought her A game to the court on Saturday to leave Tai Tzu gasping. Uncharacteristically, Tai Tzu was unable to find her groove and struggled to execute her magic shots while Yamaguchi's aggressiveness and forthcoming game completely threw off the world No.1. Against all odds, the Japanese entered the final and now waits the winner of PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei to know her Sunday opponent.
PV Sindhu's quarter-final win over Nozomi Okuhara was surprisingly extremely straight-forward. Sindhu-Okuhara match-ups are known to be long and energy-sapping but the Indian took full control of the match on Friday and did not let the Japanese execute her rally game play. Sindhu's aggressiveness pegged Okuhara behind and the Japanese was unable to draw the Indian into the rally mode. Sindhu will take a lot of confidence from that performance as she prepares to face Chen Yufei in the semi-final today.
Jul 20, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)
As we wait for the women's singles semi-final of Indonesia Open between Sindhu and Yufei, here's a rally from the men's doubles semi-final early on between Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan and Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. Ahsan-Setiawan eventually won 17-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 57 minutes to enter the big final in front of a raucous home crowd.
The Indonesia Open semi-final will be the eighth meeting between PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei and the Indian holds a 4-3 head-to-head advantage over the Chinese. However, Yufei beat Sindhu the last time these two faced off in the China Open 2018. Since the last time these two met, Yufei has grown in stature and is also the reigning All England champion. For Sindhu to beat Yufei, she will have to dig deep into her attacking arsenal and not let the Chinese take control of the court. It is set to be a gruelling battle.
Here are the results of their last five match-ups:
China Open 2018: Yufei beat Sindhu 21-11, 11-21, 21-15
World Superseries Finals 2017: Sindhu beat Yufei 21-15, 21-18
French Open 2017: Sindhu beat Yufei 21-14, 21-14
Denmark Open 2017: Yufei beat Sindhu 21-17, 23-21
BWF World Championships 2017: Sindhu beat Yufei 21-13, 21-10
Jul 20, 2019 2:27 pm (IST)
Chen Yufei has spent a total of 139 minutes on court in Indonesia Open 2019. While she breezed through her first round, she was taken the distance in both Round of 16 and the quarter-final. Her longest match was against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the second round.
Round 1: Yufei beat Fitriani 21-7, 21-19 in 32 minutes
PV Sindhu has spent 165 minutes on court so far in the Indonesia Open 2019. She had gruelling, long matches in the first two rounds of the tournament but absolutely decimated Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter-final to race towards the semi-final berth.
Round 1: Sindhu beat Aya Ohori 11-21, 21-15, 21-15 in 59 minutes
Round 2: Sindhu beat Mia Blichfeldt 21-14, 17-21, 21-11 in 1 hour and 2 minutes
Quarter-final: Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 in 44 minutes
PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei in the semi-final of Indonesia Open 2019. (Photo Credit: SAI)
Sindhu has never won an Indonesia Open Super 1000 even as her compatriots Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth had notched up title victories in Istora. Sindhu, who is now the lone standing Indian in the event, will keep the flag flying on the final day of the tournament.
Sindhu now leads Yufei 5-3 in their head-to-head record and has won four of their last five matches. Sindhu will face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the final, who earlier took down the world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan 21-9, 21-15.