Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-final LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Scores and Updates

News18.com | July 20, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
Event Highlights

Indonesia Open 2019 Women's Singles Semi-final PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu is set to take on world No.2 Chen Yufei of China in the women's singles semi-final of Indonesia Open 2019 for a place in the showpiece event on Sunday. Sindhu, whose easiest victory so far in the tournament came in the quarter-final against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara will go in with confidence against Yufei, who had a long battle against Beiwen Zhang in the quarter-final.

Sindhu is looking to break the duck of titles this year in the prestigious Super 1000 event in Jakarta. Sindhu is yet to win a single title this season and by her own standards, this has been a very average year so far. With 2020 Tokyo Olympics drawing closer, Sindhu will look to up the ante and nothing better than a title in Indonesia.
Jul 20, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)

As we wait for the women's singles semi-final of Indonesia Open between Sindhu and Yufei, here's a rally from the men's doubles semi-final early on between Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan and Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. Ahsan-Setiawan eventually won 17-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 57 minutes to enter the big final in front of a raucous home crowd.

Jul 20, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)

The Indonesia Open semi-final will be the eighth meeting between PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei and the Indian holds a 4-3 head-to-head advantage over the Chinese. However, Yufei beat Sindhu the last time these two faced off in the China Open 2018. Since the last time these two met, Yufei has grown in stature and is also the reigning All England champion. For Sindhu to beat Yufei, she will have to dig deep into her attacking arsenal and not let the Chinese take control of the court. It is set to be a gruelling battle.

Here are the results of their last five match-ups:

China Open 2018: Yufei beat Sindhu 21-11, 11-21, 21-15

World Superseries Finals 2017: Sindhu beat Yufei 21-15, 21-18

French Open 2017: Sindhu beat Yufei 21-14, 21-14

Denmark Open 2017: Yufei beat Sindhu 21-17, 23-21

BWF World Championships 2017: Sindhu beat Yufei 21-13, 21-10

Jul 20, 2019 2:27 pm (IST)

Chen Yufei has spent a total of 139 minutes on court in Indonesia Open 2019. While she breezed through her first round, she was taken the distance in both Round of 16 and the quarter-final. Her longest match was against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the second round.

Round 1: Yufei beat Fitriani 21-7, 21-19 in 32 minutes

Round 2: Yufei beat Takahashi 15-21, 21-17, 21-12 in 58 minutes

Quarter-final: Yufei beat Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 17-21, 21-16 in 49 minutes

Jul 20, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)

PV Sindhu has spent 165 minutes on court so far in the Indonesia Open 2019. She had gruelling, long matches in the first two rounds of the tournament but absolutely decimated Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter-final to race towards the semi-final berth.

Round 1: Sindhu beat Aya Ohori 11-21, 21-15, 21-15 in 59 minutes

Round 2: Sindhu beat Mia Blichfeldt 21-14, 17-21, 21-11 in 1 hour and 2 minutes

Quarter-final: Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 in 44 minutes

PV Sindhu takes on Chen Yufei in the semi-final of Indonesia Open 2019. (Photo Credit: SAI)

Sindhu has never won an Indonesia Open Super 1000 even as her compatriots Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth had notched up title victories in Istora. Sindhu, who is now the lone standing Indian in the event, will look to keep the flag flying on the final day of the tournament.

The winner of Sindhu vs Yufei will face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the final, who earlier took down the world No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan 21-9, 21-15.
