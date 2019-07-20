Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-final LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Scores and Updates

Jul 20, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)

The Indonesia Open semi-final will be the eighth meeting between PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei and the Indian holds a 4-3 head-to-head advantage over the Chinese. However, Yufei beat Sindhu the last time these two faced off in the China Open 2018. Since the last time these two met, Yufei has grown in stature and is also the reigning All England champion. For Sindhu to beat Yufei, she will have to dig deep into her attacking arsenal and not let the Chinese take control of the court. It is set to be a gruelling battle.

Here are the results of their last five match-ups:

China Open 2018: Yufei beat Sindhu 21-11, 11-21, 21-15

World Superseries Finals 2017: Sindhu beat Yufei 21-15, 21-18

French Open 2017: Sindhu beat Yufei 21-14, 21-14

Denmark Open 2017: Yufei beat Sindhu 21-17, 23-21

BWF World Championships 2017: Sindhu beat Yufei 21-13, 21-10