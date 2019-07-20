I Hope I Can Get Gold: PV Sindhu Doesn't Want to Miss Opportunity After Reaching 1st Final of 2019

New Delhi: PV Sindhu reached her first final of the 2019 season as she won the Indonesia Open 2019 women's singles semi-final against Chen Yufei 21-19, 21-10 on Saturday.

Sindhu, who has had a very average season so far by her standards, will be looking to break the duck in Jakarta as she faces Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the title clash.

"It is the first final this year so I hope I don't miss out on the opportunity and can get the gold," Sindhu said after the match.

This season, Sindhu has reached two quarter-finals and two semi-finals and at times, she has looked absolutely clueless and drained on the court.

Sindhu, however, feels that "ups and downs" are part and parcel of the sport and she has learn from those mistake to "come back much stronger".

During the semi-final, Yufei went off the blocks very quickly but Sindhu kept to her game plan and grew into the match to stifle the Chinese and execute her own game plan to perfection.

The first game of the semi-final was extremely tight with both players staying neck-and-neck. As Sindhu took that game by a slender 21-19 margin, she let out a shriek in celebration and it showed the importance of that game for her.

Pusarla 🇮🇳 is unstoppable against Chen 🇨🇳 on the way to her first finals in 2019 🏸#HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRaceToGuangzhou #BlibliIndonesiaOpen2019 pic.twitter.com/Q9fxlXqxOF — BWF (@bwfmedia) July 20, 2019

"The points at the end of the first game were very important to me. Even though I was trailing, I did not think it was over. It was 19-19 and I was ready for every point.

"It was definitely an advantage for me to have taken the first game. In the second game, it was then pretty easy," she said.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification phase has begun and all the players on the World Tour are looking to stay fit and stay ahead in the game to qualify for the mega event next year.

Sindhu said every tournament was very important for her as the Olympics was just a year away and she is taking the process slow and steady.

"It is equally important that you keep yourself fit as well as perform at the tournaments. If you do keep yourself fit and play well you will automatically perform well."