Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Battles Past Mia Blichfeldt To Enter Quarters
PV Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals with a rather hard-fought victory over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in her second-round match.
PV Sindhu made it through to the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open (Photo Credit: BAI)
Jakarta: PV Sindhu survived a scare in the second round but eventually defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14 17-21 21-11, to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 in Jakarta on Thursday.
Fifth-seed Sindhu, who is eyeing her first title of the season, defeated Blichfeldt 21-14, 17-21, 21- 11 in a match that lasted for 62 minutes.
Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between Malaysia's Soniia Cheh and third-seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in the last-eight round of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament.
The start was far from impressive for Sindhu as Blichfeldt took a 6-3 lead before the Indian got her act together to draw level.
From that point, Sindhu raised her game gradually and relied on her long reach and smashes to pocket the first game 21-14.
The second game witnessed a tough fight between the two shuttlers but Blichfeldt made a strong comeback to take a 9-5 and then a 10-7 lead.
Sindhu then pocketed three straight points to level the scores at 10-10.
But the Dane meant business as she took full advantage of the Indian's unforced errors to clinch the second game and draw parity in the match.
The decider, however, turned out to be a one-sided affair as Sindhu got her composure back and ran away with the game after some initial resistance from Blichfeldt.
However, there was a disappointment in the men's doubles event as the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the competition after losing in straight games to Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.
The Indian pair, which saw off Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 in their opening match, lost 15-21, 14-21 to the Indonesian top seeds in the second round contest which lasted less than 30 minutes.
(With inputs from Agencies)
