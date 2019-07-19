Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Storms Into Semis With Dominating Win over Nozomi Okuhara
PV Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 to storm into the semi-final of the Indonesia Open.
PV Sindhu easily defeated Nozomi Okuhara in the Indonesia Open quarters (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Jakarta: PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open with a straight-game victory over Nozomi Okuhara of Japan here on Friday.
Sindhu defeated the World No. 2 21-14, 21-7 in a match that lasted just 41 minutes, making it the fastest victory for the no.5 ranked Indian over her Japanese rival.
Sindhu will now face world no.3 Chen Yufei in the semi-final on Saturday. The Chinese had beaten US' Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 17-21, 21-16.
Sindhu has a 4-3 head to head in matches against Chen.
This was the 15th time Sindhu and Okuhara had faced each other and the former now holds an 8-7 head to head lead. Their previous match was at the semi-final of the Singapore Open where Okuhara had recorded a 21-7, 21-11 victory.
Sindhu in the Semis⚡
top shuttler @Pvsindhu1 avenges her loss over world no2⃣ @NozomiOkuhara with a commanding win 2⃣1⃣-1⃣4⃣,2⃣1⃣-7⃣ as she storms into the semifinals of #BlibliIndonesiaOpen.
Sindhu overtakes Okuhara
8⃣-7⃣ in h2h record.
Go for the GOLD#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/TU6RoklyEo
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 19, 2019
The match started on a close note and it was after 5-5 that Sindhu pulled away. She held an 11-8 lead in the first game after which Okuhara started committing a number of unforced errors which led to her losing the game 13-21.
Sindhu maintained her momentum and raced to an 11-6 lead in the second game. Okuhara would only manage to get one more point as she crashed to a 7-21 loss.
(With inputs from IANS)
