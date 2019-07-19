Take the pledge to vote

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Storms Into Semis With Dominating Win over Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 to storm into the semi-final of the Indonesia Open.

Updated:July 19, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu Storms Into Semis With Dominating Win over Nozomi Okuhara
PV Sindhu easily defeated Nozomi Okuhara in the Indonesia Open quarters (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Jakarta: PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open with a straight-game victory over Nozomi Okuhara of Japan here on Friday.

Sindhu defeated the World No. 2 21-14, 21-7 in a match that lasted just 41 minutes, making it the fastest victory for the no.5 ranked Indian over her Japanese rival.

Sindhu will now face world no.3 Chen Yufei in the semi-final on Saturday. The Chinese had beaten US' Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 17-21, 21-16.

Sindhu has a 4-3 head to head in matches against Chen.

This was the 15th time Sindhu and Okuhara had faced each other and the former now holds an 8-7 head to head lead. Their previous match was at the semi-final of the Singapore Open where Okuhara had recorded a 21-7, 21-11 victory.

The match started on a close note and it was after 5-5 that Sindhu pulled away. She held an 11-8 lead in the first game after which Okuhara started committing a number of unforced errors which led to her losing the game 13-21.

Sindhu maintained her momentum and raced to an 11-6 lead in the second game. Okuhara would only manage to get one more point as she crashed to a 7-21 loss.

(With inputs from IANS)

