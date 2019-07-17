Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Advance to Round 2, Sai Praneeth Out

PV Sindhu huffed and puffed into the second round of Indonesia Open Super 1000 while Kidambi Srikanth eased through his first round match in Jakarta on Wednesday. B Sai Praneeth, on the other hand, fell on the first hurdle to exit the tournament.

Two of India's doubles pairs - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy - advanced to the second round and on Wednesday as India's singles campaign started, Sindhu and Srikanth entered the Round 2, Sai Praneeth bowed out while HS Prannoy will take the court later in the day.

Sindhu did not have the best of starts in Jakarta but she managed to eke out a close victory against the in-form Japanese Aya Ohori 11-21, 21-15, 21-15 in 59 minutes to enter the next round.

From the tougher side of the court, Sindhu was guilty of committing way too many errors early on as Ohori raced to a 5-0 lead in the first game. Sindhu played a scrappy game while Ohori came up with excellent smashes and net shots to stump Sindhu in the first game.

In the second game, however, with Sindhu getting on to the better side of the court, she contained her errors and started to stay patient in the rallies. As the Indian built up a lead, errors starting to creep in Ohori's game and Sindhu was able to take advantage of that.

The third game followed a similar pattern where Sindhu was able to cut down her errors and with Ohori making mistakes, seeds of doubt were planted in her head.

Eventually, Sindhu maintained her 100 per cent record against Ohori and beat the Japanese to set up a Round 2 meet with either of Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt or Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin.

EASY OUTING FOR SRIKANTH, HEARTBREAK FOR PRANEETH

Srikanth maintained his overwhelming head-to-head record against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto and notched up his fifth win in six matches against the Japanese to advance to the second round.

Srikanth notched up a 21-14, 21-13 win in just 38 minutes on Wednesday to begin his Indonesia Open on a high.

Having won the tournament two years ago, Srikanth comes into the event with a bit of reputation and he stayed true to that stature with the dominating first round win.

Nishimoto and Srikanth had last met in Jakarta only early this year and even then, the Indian had topped the Japanese in straight games. Srikanth will next take on either of France's Brice Leverdez or Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus.

For B Sai Praneeth, it was the end of the road as he went down 15-21, 21-13, 10-21 against Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent in the first round.

Praneeth and Vincent were equal at 2-2 in their head-to-head record ahead of the match but Vincent did one up against the Indian to take a 3-2 lead. Praneeth had defeated Vincent in their last two matches but both of them came in straight games. As soon as the match went to a third, Praneeth was always going to be up against it.

It was a battling 55-minute match and the fitter Vincent came out triumphant.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy will take on second seed Shi Yuqi of China in the final men's singles match for India.

In the doubles category, Satwik and Ashwini Ponnappa take on local stars Tontowi Ahmad-Winny Oktavina Kandow in the first round of mixed doubles. In men's doubles Round 1, Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy will be up against Taiwanese pair of Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng.