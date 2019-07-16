Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag, Pranaav-Sikki Advance to Round 2, Ashwini-Sikki Out
Indonesia Open Super 1000: The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy won their first round matches.
India's No.1 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their Round 1 match at Indonesia Open. (Photo Credit: BWF)
Jakarta: Indian shuttlers had a good day in office at the USD 1,250,000 Indonesia Open with two doubles pairs entering the second round of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament here Tuesday.
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saw off Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-19, 18-21, 21-19 in their opening match that lasted an hour for their fourth win over the Malaysian pair.
The world no. 20 Indian pair, who had won the Brazil International Challenge in May, will face Indonesian top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo next.
Mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also dished out an impressive performance, edging out Netherlands' Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek 25-23, 16-21, 21-19 in a match that went on for an hour and three minutes.
The Indian pair had lost to the Dutch combination at the Malaysia Masters in January.
Pranaav and Sikki will next meet top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also fought hard before going down 20-22, 22-20, 20-22 to Malaysian combination of Vivian Hoo and Yap Cheng Wen in women's doubles.
Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will begin their singles campaign Wednesday.
