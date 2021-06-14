Indonesian Doubles Badminton Star Markis Kido Dies of Heart Attack at 36

Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido, an Olympic doubles gold medallist, has died aged 36 from a heart attack, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a tweet on Monday.

The doubles specialist won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics partnering Hendra Setiawan, a year after the pair won the men’s doubles title at the world championship in Kuala Lumpur.

He also won the World Cup title in 2006 and Asian Games gold four years later, also partnering Setiawan.

Indian badminton stars paid their tribute on social media:

Hard to Digest 💔Grownup watching you play. Was lucky to be a part of your team in @PBLIndiaLive. Gone too soon legend Rest In peace Markis Kido 🙏🏻 #markiskido #Rip pic.twitter.com/Zk40QFKIaW — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) June 14, 2021

It was an absolute honour ❤️🙏🏻#RIP MARKIS KIDO pic.twitter.com/k7aOIw5i7n — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 14, 2021

So heartbreaking, such a humble and kindest heart. Badminton legend @markiskido#GoneTooSoon RIP #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/2pM14YuYFx — Dey subhankar (@deysubhankar06) June 14, 2021

Can’t believe what I’m hearing 😢 RIP LEGEND Markis kido 💔 — Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) June 14, 2021

The BWF and the Indonesian Badminton Association did not provide further details.

(With inputs from Reuters)

