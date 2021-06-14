BADMINTON

Indonesian Doubles Badminton Star Markis Kido Dies of Heart Attack at 36

Markis Kido (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Markis Kido died aged 36 from a heart attack.

Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido, an Olympic doubles gold medallist, has died aged 36 from a heart attack, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a tweet on Monday.

The doubles specialist won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics partnering Hendra Setiawan, a year after the pair won the men’s doubles title at the world championship in Kuala Lumpur.

He also won the World Cup title in 2006 and Asian Games gold four years later, also partnering Setiawan.

Indian badminton stars paid their tribute on social media:

The BWF and the Indonesian Badminton Association did not provide further details.

(With inputs from Reuters)

