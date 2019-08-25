It's a Special Birthday Gift, Says PV Sindhu's Mother About BWF World Championships Gold

Hyderabad: Elated with PV Sindhu winning the World Championships crown on Sunday, her mother P Vijaya said the ace shuttler always gave her birthday presents and this time she has given her and the nation a special gift.

Sindhu, on Sunday, became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, crushing Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes in a one-sided final in Basel, Switzerland. Sunday also happened to be Vijaya's birthday.

Celebrations broke out at Sindhu's house here as soon as she landed the coveted world title. Vijaya and other family members, who were watching the final live on television, congratulated each other and distributed sweets soon after Sindhu's victory.

"It's a great moment for all of us. We are proud and happy over her historic win," said Vijaya.

After her epic triumph, Sindhu dedicated the victory to her mother. "I would like to thank my coach (South Korean Kim Ji Hyun) and Gopi sir (Pullela Gopichand) and also my parents. Today is my mother's birthday, so happy birthday mom," she said in an on-court interview after the match.

Responding to this, Vijaya said Sindhu always gave her birthday gifts. "This time she has given a great gift to me and to the nation."

Vijaya said Sindhu worked hard for the World Championships for the last six months. "We were all waiting for this great moment," she said.

Vijaya believes that Sindhu's victory in the quarter-final over world No.2 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan was the turning point.

Sindhu defeated Tai Tzu 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to storm into the semi-final before humbling world No.3 Chen Yu Fei of China 21-7, 21-4 for a place in the final.

This was Sindhu's third consecutive final at the World Championships, having been beaten by Okuhara in 2017 and Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in 2018. Sindhu had also won bronze in 2013 when she was just 18 and repeated the feat the very next year.

