Japan Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out, B Sai Praneeth Advances to Semi-finals

PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi in straight games as B Sai Praneeth advanced to the semi-finals with an easy win over Tommy Sugiarto.

Updated:July 26, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Japan Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out, B Sai Praneeth Advances to Semi-finals
PV Sindhu lost in the quarters as B Sai Praneeth booked his place in the semis (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tokyo: PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi 18-21 15-21 50-minute women's singles quarterfinal match at the Japan Open badminton tournament here on Friday.

Sindhu had earlier lost to Yamaguchi in the final of Indonesia Open. With yet another loss, Sindhu now has a 10-6 head-to-head record against the Japanese.

Fifth-seed Sindhu, who went down in the Indonesia Open final to the Japanese, started on a good note, taking an 11-7 lead at the interval in the first game. However, Yamaguchi made a stunning comeback and went on to win the game 21-18.

In the next game also, the fourth-seeded Japanese didn't let her foot off the peddle and made sure she didn't give Sindhu any opportunity to take the match to the third game.

Yamaguchi showed brilliant skill-set and went on to win the game 21-15 to set up a semi-final date with China's Chen Yu Fei.

Meanwhile, B Sai Praneeth continued with his good form as he advanced to the semifinals after an easy win over Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto.

Sai Praneeth recorded a straight game 21-12 21-15 win over Sugiarto in the men's singles quarter-final match. He next faces top-seeded Japanese Kento Momota in the semifinals.

Sai Praneeth hardly broke a sweat as he just took 36 minutes to wrap up the match.

The unseeded Indian led almost all through the first set after 1-1 and the former World Championships bronze medallist Indonesian was playing a catch-up game.

The second game was a bit closer but Sai Praneeth led from the start to the end though not more than four points separated the two before the Indian reeled off three consecutive points from 18-15 to win the match.

(with inputs from PTI)

