Japan Open: B Sai Praneeth Goes Down Fighting to Top Seed Kento Momota
B Sai Praneeth lost to Kento Momota in the semi-final of the Japan Open, ending India's challenge at the tournament.
Photo Credit: BAI
Tokyo: India's challenge at the Japan Open ended with B Sai Praneeth's loss to top seed and home hero Kento Momota in the semi-finals here on Saturday.
The Indian lost 18-21, 12-21 in a semifinal lasting 45 minutes. Momota had also beaten Sai at the Singapore Open earlier this year.
Sai had made the Japan Open semifinals beating Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto here on Friday.
India's challenge in the women's singles ended on Friday when P V Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. The Japanese shuttler had also defeated Sindhu in the Indonesia Open final last week.
