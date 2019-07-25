Take the pledge to vote

Japan Open: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth Enter Quarters, HS Prannoy Loses

PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth progressed to the quarter-finals of the Japan Open with contrasting wins. But it was curtains for HS Prannoy crashed out.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Japan Open: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth Enter Quarters, HS Prannoy Loses
PV Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of Japan in round two (Photo Credit: BAI)
Tokyo: PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth moved into the quarterfinals of the Japan Open after registering contrasting wins in their respective events here on Thursday.

While fifth seed Sindhu had to toil hard in an hour-long battle to get the better of unseeded Japanese Aya Ohori 11-21 21-10 21-13 in a second-round women's singles match, Praneeth sailed past another local shuttler, Kanta Tsuneyama, 21-13 21-16 in a men's singles encounter that lasted 45 minutes.

However, HS Prannoy, who knocked out compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round, went down to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 9-21 15-21 in his second-round match.

The win at the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament on Thursday extended Sindhu's head-to-head record to 8-0 over Ohori.

Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between China's Chen Xiao Xin and fourth-seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, to whom she lost in the final of the Indonesia Open last week.

It was good news for India in the men's doubles event as the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made it to the quarterfinals after emerging victorious in a tough three-game second-round affair in 53 minutes.

The Indian pair came from a game down to quell the challenge of China's Kai Xiang Huang and Cheng Liu 15-21 21-11 21-19 and set up a quarterfinal clash with the second-seeded local combination of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

