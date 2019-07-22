Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Japan Open: PV Sindhu Looks to Do One Better Than Indonesia, Saina Nehwal Returns

Japan Open 2019: PV Sindhu will look to bounce back from the Indonesia Open final loss while Saina Nehwal returns to competition after fitness issues.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Japan Open: PV Sindhu Looks to Do One Better Than Indonesia, Saina Nehwal Returns
PV Sindhu has not won a single title so far this season. (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...

Tokyo: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will have to quickly pick up the pieces after her deflating loss in the Indonesia Open final and prepare for the next battle at the Japan Open BWF World Tour Super 750 starting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The USD 750,000 tournament will also see the return of Saina Nehwal, who had missed the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event due to fitness issues.

Sindhu missed an opportunity to break a seven-month title drought when she lost in straight games to Akane Yamaguchi in Jakarta on Sunday and the Indian will look to go the full distance when she opens against China's Han Yue in Tokyo.

If she crosses the opening hurdle, Sindhu will face either Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour or Japan's Aya Ohori in the second round.

The fifth seed will also aim to avenge her final loss to Yamaguchi as she is likely to face the world no 4 Japanese in the quarter-finals.

"Overall, it was a good tournament for me at Indonesia and I hope I can take the confidence going forward and do well at Japan," Sindhu had said after the final on Sunday.

Saina, seeded eighth and the only Indian to win a title this season, will open against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, an opponent against whom she enjoys a 3-1 head-to-head lead.

In men's singles, it will be an all-Indian opening round battle between HS Prannoy and eighth seed Kidambi Srikanth. The duo has faced each other five times so far in the international circuit with Srikanth having the last laugh on the past four occasions.

Among other Indians, B Sai Praneeth, who had reached the final of the Swiss Open, will face Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

Sameer Verma, who had missed the Indonesia Open due to a shoulder problem, will look to test his fitness against Denmark's Anders Antonsen, runner-up in Jakarta after a marathon final on Sunday.

In the doubles draw, the men's pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will square off against England's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will cross swords with Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in another men's doubles match.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will face off against the Korean combination of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in the opening round.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki will face an uphill task when they meet top-seeded Chinese combination of Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, who claimed the Indonesia Open title on Sunday.

Satwiksairaj and Ashwini will open against German pair of Marvin Seidel and Linda Efler in another mixed doubles match.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram