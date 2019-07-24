Japan Open: Satwik-Chirag Beat Rio Olympics Bronze-medallists, Sindhu Strolls Into Round 2

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy registered victories in the first round of Japan Open Super 750 in Tokyo on Wednesday while Sameer Verma, mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, Kidambi Srikanth and women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki bowed out of the tourmament.

It was a big win for Satwik-Chirag in the first round of men's doubles draw as they registered their second career win against 2016 Olympics bronze-medallist pair of Marcus-Ellis and Chris Langridge.

Satwik-Chirag advanced to the second round with a 21-16, 21-17 win over Ellis-Langridge in 43 minutes. The attacking combination of Satwik and Chirag was able to keep Ellis and Langridge at bay as they beat the English pair for the second straight time.

Satwik-Chirag had last faced and defeated Ellis-Langridge in the BWF World Championships last year in three games (21-19, 12-21, 21-19). While the win last year was extremely tough, Wednesday's win was more routine and that bodes well for the Indian pair.

Satwik-Chirag will next face the winner of the men's doubles match between Choi Solgyu-Seo Seung Jae (Korea) and Chinese pair of Huang Kia Xiang and Liu Cheng.

PV Sindhu also continued her vein of form from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 and brought up an easy victory over China's Han Yue. Sindhu took just 37 minutes to dispatch the Chinese 21-9, 21-17.

This was the second career meeting between Sindhu and Yue and with Wednesday's win, Sindhu took a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head record. Sindhu had last defeated Yue in 2019 China Open 2017.

Sindhu will next be up against Aya Ohori of Japan, who beat Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour 21-18, 21-19. Sindhu had last faced Ohori in the first round of Indonesia Open and had emerged victorious in three games.

It was curtains for the women's doubles pair of Ashwini and Sikki as they lost to the Korean's combination of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 16-21, 14-21 in 43 minutes.

Ashwini-Sikki had last met this Korean combination in China Open 2018 and even then the Indian pair had lost in straight games.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out by comptriot HS Prannoy 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 while Sameer Verma went down against Indonesia Open finalist Anders Antonsen 17-21, 12-21.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav and Sikki also lost their first round match to world No.1 pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Ya Qiaong of China 11-21, 14-21.