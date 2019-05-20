English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japan Survive Sudirman Cup Scare vs Russia after Kento Momota Gamble Backfires
Japan sweat their way to a 3-2 win over Russia in the opening match of Sudirman Cup after they decided to rest Kento Momota and first choice men’s doubles pair for the tie.
Kento Momota was rested as Japan were almost shocked by Russia in the Sudirman Cup. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Japan gambled by resting top-ranked Kento Momota and nearly paid the price, suffering a huge scare before battling back to beat Russia 3-2 in their Sudirman Cup opener on Monday.
The top seeds are bidding to win the mixed-team world championships for the first time, but a major shock was on the cards when the Japanese went 2-1 down.
The unfancied Russians enjoyed surprise victories in the men's singles and men's doubles, before the Japanese fought back in the Chinese city of Nanning.
Japan, who along with the hosts are the favourites, decided to rest world champion Momota along with their first-choice men's pairing.
They were initially unaffected and won the mixed doubles in the opening rubber.
But Russia then took advantage of Japan's weakened side with Vladimir Malkov, ranked 62, beating Momota's replacement Kenta Nishimoto -- 10th in the world -- and also winning the men's doubles.
But Japan's women saved the day for them, world number two Nozomi Okuhara thrashing Natalia Perminova in the women's singles to make it 2-2 in the tie.
The women's duo of Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota saw off Ekaterina Bolotova/Alina Davletova to save Japan from embarrassment.
"It was a relief to get the winning point," said Fukushima.
The top seeds are bidding to win the mixed-team world championships for the first time, but a major shock was on the cards when the Japanese went 2-1 down.
The unfancied Russians enjoyed surprise victories in the men's singles and men's doubles, before the Japanese fought back in the Chinese city of Nanning.
Japan, who along with the hosts are the favourites, decided to rest world champion Momota along with their first-choice men's pairing.
The Russians are on fire. Two massive wins so far #TOTALBWFSC2019 #Nanning2019— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 20, 2019
21 21 🇷🇺Vladimir Malkov🏅
18 17 🇯🇵Kenta Nishimoto
🇷🇺Vladimir Ivanov🏅
21 21 🇷🇺Ivan Sozonov🏅
19 16 🇯🇵Hiroyuki Endo
🇯🇵Yuta Watanabe pic.twitter.com/MlLBe3p5om
They were initially unaffected and won the mixed doubles in the opening rubber.
But Russia then took advantage of Japan's weakened side with Vladimir Malkov, ranked 62, beating Momota's replacement Kenta Nishimoto -- 10th in the world -- and also winning the men's doubles.
Japanese duo fights back and dashes Russia's hopes for victory 🇯🇵🏸🏸#TOTALBWFSC2019 #Nanning2019— BWF (@bwfmedia) May 20, 2019
RESULTS: https://t.co/DZkfc9bj5D pic.twitter.com/7GEQztKsN8
But Japan's women saved the day for them, world number two Nozomi Okuhara thrashing Natalia Perminova in the women's singles to make it 2-2 in the tie.
The women's duo of Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota saw off Ekaterina Bolotova/Alina Davletova to save Japan from embarrassment.
"It was a relief to get the winning point," said Fukushima.
Loading...
Loading...
