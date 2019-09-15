Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Junior Shuttlers Win 3 Gold Medals at Dubai International Series

The Indian contingent at the Dubai International Series won a total of six medals, including three gold.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Junior Shuttlers Win 3 Gold Medals at Dubai International Series
India won 3 gold medals at the Dubai International Series (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...

Dubai: Indian junior shuttlers shone bright as they bagged a rich haul of six medals, including three golds at the Dubai Junior International Series here on Sunday.

Tasnim Mir won the girls' singles title, while the mixed doubles pair of Ayan Rashid and Tasnim and the girls' doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto and Aditi Bhatt also clinched gold medals.

In addition, the junior brigade added three silver medals to their tally.

Gujarat's Tasnim put up a superb display in the final to upset second seed Treesa Jolly 21-15, 21-19 to grab the girls' singles title.

Tasnim tasted double glory when she teamed up with Assam's Rashid in the mixed doubles.

The Indian combine did not have it easy against Indonesia's Galuh Dwi Putra and UAE's Zainaba Siraj and had to dig deep to secure the victory.

In a close contest, the pair got the better of their opponents 21-16 22-24 21-19.

In girls' doubles, top seeds Aditi and Tanisha continued their impeccable run as they crushed second seeds Treesa Jolly and Varshini Sri 21-17 21-17 to win the title in an all-India summit clash.

The only disappointment for India was in boys' singles, where top seed Varun Kapur had to settle for a silver after losing to second seed Prince Dahal of Nepal 19-21 19-21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram