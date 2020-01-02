Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal Celebrate New Year, Enter 2020 With Cozy and Candid Snaps

Badminton star Jwala Gutta took to Instagram to share images with Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal as the couple celebrated the New Year. Vishal and Gutta, who have been dating for quite some time now, regularly share photos on social media.

The badminton player and the actor welcomed 2020 with a few pictures from New Year's Eve.

Jwala posted an image, alongside the caption, "Happy new year from us," where the couple could be seen dressed in casuals posing for the camera. While the sportsperson was seen sitting, Vishal could be seen candidly posing over her shoulders.

The second image that was shared by her was a more intimate snap where the actor was seen kissing Jwala as she looked into the camera with squinted eyes. Jwala captioned the image, "My baby. happy new year @TheVishnuVishal"

In the third picture, the couple can be seen sharing a cozy moment. Jwala captioned the image, "Happy 2020"

She even posted a boomerang from their last workout together, alongside the caption, "Happy 2020."

The decorated doubles player also recently launched the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence. The state-of-the-art complex, which is based in Hyderabad, will have training facilities for various sports, including cricket, badminton and swimming.

