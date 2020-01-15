Jwala Gutta Calls Out Pullela Gopichand on Prakash Padukone Claims Regarding Saina Nehwal's Move
Jwala Gutta criticised Pullela Gopichand for his comments on Prakash Padukone's role in Saina Nehwal's move from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.
Jwala Gutta. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Jwala Gutta has hit out at Pullela Gopichand, who excerpts from the to-be-released book 'Dreams of a Billion: India and the Olympic Games' have been going viral. In the book, Gopichand claims that Prakash Padukone, along with coach Vimal Kumar and Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) official Viren Rasquinha had encouraged Saina Nehwal to leave Gopichand's academy in 2014, which left the former shuttler miserable.
Jwala took to twitter to criticise Gopichand for his claims.
Commenting on a Twitter thread, Jwala said, "The person who's crying foul himself left hyderabad to train under Prakash sir...Wonder why no one is asking this question!!"
The person who’s crying foul himself left hyderabad to train under Prakash sir...🙄🙄 Wonder why no one is asking this question!!— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 14, 2020
Jwala also engaged in conversation with a twitter user, where she credited her know-how to her time back in the national camp in 1999.
Am questioning too— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 14, 2020
Saina Nehwal had shifted to Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy to train under Vimal Kumar but came back to Gopichand's Academy in 2017.
Gopichand himself had trained under Padukone before deciding to work under Ganguly Prasad ahead of his All England victory in 2001. Gopichand then went on to become the second Indian after Prakash Padukone to win All England Open badminton championships.
Pullela Gopichand, in his book set to release on January 20, also writes that Prakash Padukone "never had anything positive to say about him", even when he regarded him with great respect.
-
