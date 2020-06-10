Jwala Gutta Draws Sword at Gopichand, Blames Internal Politics for Foreign Coaches Departure

Jwala Gutta and Pullela Gopichand have shared a difficult relationship since a long time now. Jwala has time and again called Pullela Gopichand responsible for a lot of ills in the system and for making badminton so centralised.

Jwala and Gopichand won the National Badminton Championship title in mixed doubles back in 2004 when they were a team but over the years, they have grown apart.

Jwala pointed out that when Gopichand was in his playing days, there used to be players from different parts of the country but in the last decade, it's become centralised.

"If you notice, there were players from other states when Gopi used to play. So there was a time where top players used to come from different parts of the country. But for the last 10-12 years, only players from Hyderabad or Telugu players are in prominence. If a player is from one particular academy he will get recognition.

"If India wins a medal, it is because of Gopichand and if we don't do well, then it is the system that is to be blamed," Jwala told India Today.

Jwala further blamed internal politics for foreign coaches not completing their tenure.

Back in 2017, Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo was behind the exponential rise of Kidambi Srikanth and other men's shuttlers but he left abruptly without giving any reason.

Then South Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun, who was behind PV Sindhu record gold medal win at World Championships, left shortly after. She later accused Sindhu of being "heartless".

Malaysia's Tan Kim Her stepped down as India's doubles coach early last year, 18 months before his tenure was to end. Flandy Limpele, who had replaced him, also stepped down in March this year a couple of months after questioning the attitude of Indian shuttlers.

"Why are foreign coaches not staying? There is internal politics and that is the reason why foreign coaches leave without completing their tenures. The reason is they don't get the acknowledgement and feel disrespected, not just from the players but from the establishment, and I am an eyewitness to it," Jwala said.

Jwala said she holds Gopichand responsible for the "harassment" she has had to go through.

"I am vocal and I have had to pay a huge price for that. I acknowledge what he (Gopi) has achieved and I had expectations from him. Gopi knows my potential and what I was capable of. He was part of the establishment and he knew my potential, so it was quite natural for me to have expectations from him."

Jwala also addressed the racism she has had to face online for her looks, which she inherits from her mother who is of Chinese descent. Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, with China being blamed for the origin, Jwala has been subjected to even more racism.

"I have grown up in a country where we are told that there is freedom of speech. I take it as a compliment now that I look different. I think l look Okay.

"People have a lot of time to waste on such things, calling someone 'Chinese'. It was important to call out people like these. So it is my duty to teach these people a lesson and tell them that the power of anonymity has its consequences too," Jwala expressed.