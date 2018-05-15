Karnataka Election Results: Congress Cries Foul, Blames EVMs for BJP's Poll Lead



Please save this tweet for future reference. If I win it was all my charm & hard work. If I lose it’s all down to those blasted EVMs.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 15, 2018

I am saying it from day 1, there is no political party in India which has not raised questions on EVMs, even BJP has done it in the past. Now when all parties are doubting EVMs then what problem does BJP have in conducting polls through ballot?: Mohan Prakash,Congress pic.twitter.com/t70xtsaHoX — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018



There are 5 booths opposite my Parent's apartment at RMV II Stage, Bengaluru. In the 2nd booth, any button pressed registers a vote ONLY to kiwi mele Kamala i.e Kamal ke phool. Angry voters are returning without casting their vote.

— Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) May 12, 2018

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy's reaction when asked about Congress raising questions on EVMs #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/ZWGSrdwaD8 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

On Monday, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah asked people on Twitter to congratulate his 'charm' if he won and to blame EVM machines if he did not.Interestingly, on the day of counting in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress, which is trailing BJP by quite a margin, was quick to accuse the BJP of winning on the basis of ‘hacked EVMs'.As counting of postal ballots started early on Tuesday, initial trends in the first hour were in favour of the Congress. But the BJP hijacked the lead as soon as the Electronic Voting Machines were opened up, adding fuel to Congress’s speculation that BJP had tampered with the EVMs.Congress leader Mohan Prakash asked that since the merit of EVMs had been attacked by every political party in the past, why would the BJP still use EVMs?In fact, questions against the functioning of the EVMs were raised from Election day itself when Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa tweeted the following:Karnataka went to polls on May 12 and on that day, several EVMs and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audits (VVPAs)were reported to have malfunctioned, causing disruptions in polling in various constituencies.Faulty VVPAs disrupted polling in Lottegollahalli in Hebbal constituency and Paduvalahippe in Holenarsipur constituency in Hassan district, where the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is a voter, along with his son and former Minister H.D. Revanna and other family members. Faulty EVMs delayed polling at Mylanahalli in Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district.At least 380 balloting units, 348 control units, and 1,200 VVPAT units had to be replaced by the Election Commission, the Hindu reported. However, the BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy, when asked about the EVM-tampering speculations, simply laughed.Congress leaders are not the only ones to have accused BJP of winning an election due to EVM tampering. In 2017, after BJP won the Gujarat election, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel had said that the party had won by tampering with EVMs.