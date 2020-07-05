Keep Shining and Making India Proud: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Leads Wishes on PV Sindhu's 25th Birthday

PV Sindhu turns 25 on July 5 as India took to social media to wish the Indian badminton star.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lead the wishes on Twitter as he wished 'good health, long life and happiness' to 'India's first world badminton champion and Olympic medalist'.

"Birthday greetings to India's first world badminton champion and Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu," Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

"I wish her a good health, long life and happiness forever. Keep shining and making India proud!" he added.





Birthday greetings to India's first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1

I wish her a good health, long life and happiness forever. Keep shining and making India proud! pic.twitter.com/zYKgLuiAZN

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 5, 2020

Badminton Association of India also wished Sindhu an 'outstanding birthday and a blessed year'.

Happy Birthday Sindhu! Wishing you an outstanding birthday and a blessed year. Enjoy your day. Share your best memories and wish the birthday girl ⬇️@Pvsindhu1 #PVSindhu#HappyBirthday#BirthdayGirl#WorldChampion#SundayVibes pic.twitter.com/UWVc3VaGzI — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 5, 2020







Happy birthday to my closest and oldest friend who is always close to my heart . I wish you success and endless happiness with all the love ra @Pvsindhu1 ❤️❤️Thinking of you & the good times we spent make me smile always ☺️ #bff#purestsoul#amazingfriend#down toearth pic.twitter.com/E3douVdQOB

— sikkireddy (@sikkireddy) July 4, 2020



Happy birthday, champ.

Keep flashing that brilliant smile all year long. @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/JGbVW48fNs — BWF (@bwfmedia) July 5, 2020

Youth Icon ✅ Olympic medalist ✅ Champion both on and off the court ✅ Here's wishing the Badminton sensation, @Pvsindhu1 a very #HappyBirthday #RiseOfTheRacquet #HappyBirthdaySindhu pic.twitter.com/Hk0B10eByq — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) July 5, 2020