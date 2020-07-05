BADMINTON

Keep Shining and Making India Proud: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Leads Wishes on PV Sindhu's 25th Birthday

PV Sindhu Photo Credit: Reuters)

PV Sindhu celebrates her 25th birthday as Indians took to social media to wish India's badminton star.

PV Sindhu turns 25 on July 5 as India took to social media to wish the Indian badminton star.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju lead the wishes on Twitter as he wished 'good health, long life and happiness' to 'India's first world badminton champion and Olympic medalist'.

"Birthday greetings to India's first world badminton champion and Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu," Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

"I wish her a good health, long life and happiness forever. Keep shining and making India proud!" he added.


Badminton Association of India also wished Sindhu an 'outstanding birthday and a blessed year'.






