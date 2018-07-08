English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kento Momota Claims Second Title in Indonesia Open Final
Japanese shuttler Kento Momota claimed his second Indonesia Open badminton title Sunday after defeating first-seeded Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the tournament's men's singles final.
Kento Momota (Image: Twitter)
Japanese shuttler Kento Momota claimed his second Indonesia Open badminton title Sunday after defeating first-seeded Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the tournament's men's singles final.
The 23-year-old started the men's singles match with a convincing lead 11-1 to the first game's interval before closing the match 21-14 and 21-9 after several unforced errors by the Dane.
Momota won bronze in the 2015 Indonesia Open but was slapped with a 12-month ban by the Japan Badminton Association the following year after being caught gambling in an illegal casino.
This is Momota's biggest title since his 2017 comeback.
“This victory means so much to me ahead of the World Championship and Asian Games,” he told journalists after the match.
World number one Axelsen praised Momota's performance and said his opponent deserved the victory.
In the women’s singles, first seed Tai Tzu Ying claimed her second tournament victory after beating China’s Chen Yufei 21-23, 21-15 and 21-9.
Despite her win, the Taiwanese said she was unsatisfied with her performance and played too hastily in the opening game.
“After losing the first game, I told myself that I really need to win this match. I am glad that the crowds are behind me,” she said.
Tai first won her first Indonesian Open title in 2016 as an unseeded player.
Chen said she was pleased with her tournament performance after stunning big names such as Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korean Sung Ji-hyun in her road to the finals.
Second seed Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan bagged the women's doubles title after beating compatriots Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-14, 16-21 and 21-14.
Also Watch
The 23-year-old started the men's singles match with a convincing lead 11-1 to the first game's interval before closing the match 21-14 and 21-9 after several unforced errors by the Dane.
Momota won bronze in the 2015 Indonesia Open but was slapped with a 12-month ban by the Japan Badminton Association the following year after being caught gambling in an illegal casino.
This is Momota's biggest title since his 2017 comeback.
“This victory means so much to me ahead of the World Championship and Asian Games,” he told journalists after the match.
World number one Axelsen praised Momota's performance and said his opponent deserved the victory.
In the women’s singles, first seed Tai Tzu Ying claimed her second tournament victory after beating China’s Chen Yufei 21-23, 21-15 and 21-9.
Despite her win, the Taiwanese said she was unsatisfied with her performance and played too hastily in the opening game.
“After losing the first game, I told myself that I really need to win this match. I am glad that the crowds are behind me,” she said.
Tai first won her first Indonesian Open title in 2016 as an unseeded player.
Chen said she was pleased with her tournament performance after stunning big names such as Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korean Sung Ji-hyun in her road to the finals.
Second seed Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan bagged the women's doubles title after beating compatriots Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-14, 16-21 and 21-14.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tour de France: Froome Plays Catch-up Behind Debutant Gaviria
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter