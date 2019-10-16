Kidambi Srikanth Dumped Out in Denmark Open First Round on Injury Return

Kidambi Srikanth wobbly form continued to produce disappointing results as he crashed out of Denmark Open in the first round after a straight games loss to local hope Anders Antonsen on Wednesday.

Srikanth did not play the Korea Open and China Open due to a knee injury and Denmark Open was his return to the court but it did not turn out pleasantly as he lost 14-21, 18-21 to Antonsen in 43 minutes.

Apart from two quarter-final appearances in Singapore Open and Malaysia Open and a final appearance in India Open, Srikanth has not enjoyed much success on the tour this year.

While the match started in a cagey manner with both players staying close in terms of points, once Antonsen pulled away to take an 11-7 lead to the break, there was no looking back for the Dane.

Srikanth managed seven points after the break while Antonsen picked up 10 and raced off to take the first game.

The second game was slightly more tricky, where the Indian was able to apply some pressure on the local player. However, Srikanth could never take the lead and the closest he went was equalise at 15-15.

But from there, Antonsen picked up four points on the trot to make it 19-15 after which Srikanth was always playing catch up and the Dane took the match.

Srikanth's exit comes after Saina Nehwal earlier crashed out with a straight games loss to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi.

The Indian who still remain in fray for the second round are: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Sameer Verma and Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy.

