English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kidambi Srikanth Enters Pre-Quarterfinals of China Open
He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.
He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.
Loading...
Fuzhou (China): Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the China Open World Tour Super 750 tournament while H.S. Prannoy crashed out after a straight-game loss in the opening round on Wednesday.
Fifth seed Srikanth brushed aside France's Lucas Corvee 21-12, 21-16 in a 35-minute affair. He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.
In an another men's singles opening clash, Prannoy suffered an 11-21, 14-21 loss to Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.
Also, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka suffered a 12-21, 16-21 loss against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in a women's singles contest.
In the mixed doubles affair, the Indian pair comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also lost 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 to seventh-seeded Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.
Fifth seed Srikanth brushed aside France's Lucas Corvee 21-12, 21-16 in a 35-minute affair. He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.
In an another men's singles opening clash, Prannoy suffered an 11-21, 14-21 loss to Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.
Also, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka suffered a 12-21, 16-21 loss against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in a women's singles contest.
In the mixed doubles affair, the Indian pair comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also lost 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 to seventh-seeded Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Diwali, It's a Festival of Lights: When Michael Scott and The Office Celebrated 'Indian Halloween'
- 'Have Watched Mubarakan 3 Times': Drake's Unusual Birthday Wish to Athiya Has Internet Confused
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- Club Bruges Extend Misery for Winless Thierry Henry with Monaco Triumph
- PUBG Mobile Update Will Add Rainy Weather, Snowy Area, Rickshaws And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...