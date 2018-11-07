GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kidambi Srikanth Enters Pre-Quarterfinals of China Open

He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2018, 8:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kidambi Srikanth Enters Pre-Quarterfinals of China Open
He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.
Loading...
Fuzhou (China): Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the China Open World Tour Super 750 tournament while H.S. Prannoy crashed out after a straight-game loss in the opening round on Wednesday.

Fifth seed Srikanth brushed aside France's Lucas Corvee 21-12, 21-16 in a 35-minute affair. He will now face Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the next round.

In an another men's singles opening clash, Prannoy suffered an 11-21, 14-21 loss to Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Also, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka suffered a 12-21, 16-21 loss against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in a women's singles contest.

In the mixed doubles affair, the Indian pair comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also lost 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 to seventh-seeded Malaysian duo of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...