Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in 1st Round of Indonesia Masters by Local Shesar Hiren Rhustavito

Indonesia Masters: Kidambi Srikanth and Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy crashed out in the first round.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 15, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in 1st Round of Indonesia Masters by Local Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
File photo of Kidambi Srikanth.

Jakarta: Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of Indonesia Masters in the first round after a three-game loss to local and wordld No.19 Shesar Hiren Rhustavito on Wednesday.

Srikanth had taken the first game of the Round of 32 match but lost the next two to lose 21-18, 12-21, 14-21 to Rhustavito in an hour and three minutes.

This was Srikanth's second straight first-round loss of the year after he lost to Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan at the Malaysia Masters. It has been a disastrous start to the season for Srikanth, who is looking to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Srikanth met Rhustavito for only the second time in their careers and now has a 0-2 head-to-head record against the Indonesian. Srikanth had last lost to Rhustavito in the 2-11 BWF World Junior Championships in three games. Even back then, he taken the first game only to lose the next two.

Apart from Srikanth, Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy were also knocked out of the mixed doubles event after a 21-8, 21-14 drubbing at the hands of Ko Sung Hyun-Eon Hye Won of South Korea.

Here are the rest of the matches Indians are going to play later in the day:

MS: Sourabh Verma vs Lu Guang Zu (China)

MS: Sai Praneeth vs Shi Yuqi (China)

WS: Saina Nehwal vs Sayaka Takahashi (Japan)

WS: PV Sindhu vs Aya Ohori (Japan)

MS: Sameer Verma vs Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia)

MD: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsam-Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia)

MS: Parupalli Kashyap vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (Indonesia)

MS: HS Prannoy vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)

