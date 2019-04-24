Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Asia Badminton Championship: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in First Round by World No.51

Asia Badminton Championship 2019: Kidambi Srikanth lost 16-21, 20-22 to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in 44 minutes to bow out of the tournament.

Abreshmina Sayeed Quadri | News18 Sports

Updated:April 24, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
Asia Badminton Championship: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in First Round by World No.51
Kidambi Srikanth lasted just 44 minutes against Indonesia's Rhustavito. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Wuhan: Kidambi Srikanth endured a shocking first round defeat at the Asian Badminton Championship 2019 on Wednesday in Wuhan, China even as his fellow singles players advanced to the next round.

Srikanth was up against the world No.51 and the world No.8 lost in straight games to get knocked out of the tournament. Srikanth lost 16-21, 20-22 to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in 44 minutes.

This was Srikanth's second meeting with Rhustavito and this was also the Indian's second loss against him.

The two had last met at the BWF World Junior Championships in 2011, where the Indonesian had defeated Srikanth 11-21, 21-13, 21-16.

Srikanth had showed good form this year, reaching the final of India Open and the quarter-finals of Malaysia Open and Singapore Open, and a lot was expected from India's top men's singles shuttler.

However, Srikanth was disappointing and even let go of a big lead in the second game to lose the match.

Srikanth was leading comfortably in the second game but Rhustavito fought back to to snatch the match away.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma advanced to the second round. While Saina and Sameer fought in three games, Sindhu's was a straightforward quick victory.

PV Sindhu beat Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 21-14, 21-7 in just 28 minutes.

Saina Nehwal came from behind to beat China Han Yue 12-21, 21-11, 21-17 in 1 hour 1 minute

Sameer Verma fought off a stiff challenge from Kazumasa Sakai in an hour and 17 minutes to win 21-13, 17-21, 21-18.
Also Watch

