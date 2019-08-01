Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap Follow Saina Nehwal Out of Thailand Open

Kidambi Srikanth exited the Thailand Open from the second round on Thursday after a three-game loss to local hope Khosit Phetpradab soon after Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament.

World number 10 Srikanth lost to Phetpradab, ranked 32 in the world, 21-11, 16-21, 12-21 in an hour and three minutes to crash out. In the third tournament in the last three weeks, this is Srikanth's second Round of 16 loss. At Japan Open, he lost to compatriot HS Prannoy in the first round itself.

Apart from Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap was outclassed by Indonesia Open winner Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan 9-21, 14-21 in just 33 minutes as he also exited the tournament.

Srikanth and Kashyap's exits came after Saina Nehwal was upset by Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 11-21, 14-21 in 48 minutes.

Saina who is returning from an injury layoff did not look in her best shape and struggled to cover the court properly.

While India faced upsets in the singles department, India top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave people reasons to cheer as they pulled off a massive upset against world No.7 pair of Indonesia's Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto to advance to the quarter-finals.

They beat Alfian-Ardianto 21-17, 21-19 in 39 minutes to set up a meet with South Korean pair of Choi Solgyu and Seo Sueng Jae.

Later in the day, India will be in action in mixed doubles as Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy face eighth seed Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong. Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik, on the other hand, will take on Indonesian pair of Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami.

B Sai Praneeth and Shubhankar Dey will also take on each other in the all-Indian men's singles second round clash. Courtesy this match, at least one Indian will be in singles action in the quarter-finals on Friday.

HS Prannoy will be up against Japan's Kento Nishimoto in another men's singles contest.