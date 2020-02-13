Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Kidambi Srikanth Wins But India Lose to Malaysia in Badminton Asia Team Championships

Badminton Asia Team Championships 2020: Kidambi Srikanth was the only winner as Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy and men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Arjun MR lost.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kidambi Srikanth Wins But India Lose to Malaysia in Badminton Asia Team Championships
Kidambi Srikanth. (Photo Credit: AP)

Manila (Philippines): Doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's absence proved crucial as the Indian men's team suffered a 1-4 loss against a young Malaysian side in its second group B match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Thursday.

With Satwik pulling out the event due to an ankle sprain, India were forced to field two scratch pairs -- MR Arjun and Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila and Lakshya Sen, both of whom lost their respective ties.

Kidambi Srikanth was the only shuttler to register a win as world no. 11 B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy too went down in the other singles in straight games at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

After this loss, India finished second in the group and will now take on Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday.

After a 4-1 win over minnows Kazakhstan in the opening match, India locked horns with Malaysia and with Satwik missing, the onus was on Praneeth to give India a good start but the world championships bronze medallist lost 18-21 15-21 to world no. 14 Lee Zii Jia.

Chirag and Arjun then lasted just 31 minutes before going down 18-21 15-21 to world no. 8 Malaysian combination of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik as India lagged 0-2.

Former world no. 1 Srikanth then struggled past 23-year-old Cheam June Wei, a 2014 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist, 14-21 21-16 21-19 to make it 1-2 after the first three ties.

However, makeshift pair of Dhruv and Lakshya couldn't get past world no. 17 pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi, losing 14-21 14-21 in 27 minutes as Malaysia took an unassailable 3-1 lead.

In the third singles, Prannoy was no match for Leong Jun Hao, a 2017 World Junior Championships silver medallist and a 2017 Asian Junior Champion, as he went down 10-21 15-21 in 34 minutes to hand Malaysia a comfortable 4-1 victory.

It will take a extraordinary effort from India now to get across Thailand in the quarter-finals.

Thailand boosts of quality players such as world no. 12 Kantaphon Wangcharoen, three-time world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn and 2018 Japan Open runners-up Khosit Phetpradab in the singles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram