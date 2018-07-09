GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Kidambi Srikanth Withdraws from Thailand Open

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has withdrawn from the Thailand Open, starting from Tuesday, due to an injury.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2018, 9:42 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has withdrawn from the Thailand Open, starting from Tuesday, due to an injury.

"Not a good news as I had to withdraw from Thailand Open. Will be playing world championships next," Srikanth wrote in his twitter handle.

In the men's singles competition of Indonesia Open, his previous competition, Srikanth's campaign was ended after a narrow opening-round loss. Srikanth suffered his second successive loss to in-form Japanese Kento Momota in less than a week.

Despite putting up a massive fight against Momota, Srikanth lost the issue 12-21, 21-14, 15-21 in an one hour long battle.

In Bangkok, India will be represented in the men's singles category by Sameer Verma and Parupalli Kashyap, who has recovered from a stress fracture on his shin.

Sameer Verma will lock horns with Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk in the opening round while Kashyap will face China's top seed Shi Yuqi in the opening round.

Among other shuttlers, P.V. Sindhu will open her campaign against Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri in women's singles event, while Saina Nehwal will take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
