Korea Open: Japan's Kento Momota Wins Men's Singles, He Bingjiao Crowned Women's Champ

Kento Momota defeated Chou Tien-Chen to win the men's singles title, while He Bingjiao defeated Ratchanok Intanon to claim the Korea Open women's crown.

Updated:September 29, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
Seoul: Top-ranked Kento Momota of Japan clinched the men's singles title at the Korea Open badminton tournament on Sunday with a win over number two Chou Tien-Chen of Taiwan.

The 25-year-old downed Chou 21-19, 21-17 in a final that lasted 53 minutes.

Momota, with over 300 wins under his belt, saw his career descend into controversy in 2016 when he was suspended for more than a year for visiting an illegal casino and was denied a spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Japanese star, who was world number two at the time, has since worked his way back to the top and Sunday's win raises his Olympic hopes a year ahead of the Tokyo Games.

In the women's final, China's He Bingjiao defeated Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 18-21, 24-22, 21-17.

South Korea dominated the women's doubles, with Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong beating compatriots Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 13-21, 21-19, 21-17.

Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto defeated Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda of Japan 21-16, 21-17 to clinch the men's doubles title.

