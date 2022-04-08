Korea Open: Kidambi Srikanth Enters Semifinals

World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the semifinals of the Korea Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a three-game win over local hope Son Wan Ho in the men’s singles competition here on Friday. In a battle between two former world number ones, it was Srikanth who rode on his power and precision to outwit Son Wan Ho 21-12 18-21 21-12 in the quarterfinal match that lasted just over an hour.

Srikanth had a 4-7 record against the Korean, having lost to him in last three occasions. However, the Indian played better badminton on Friday to come up trumps against an opponent, who is coming back to international badminton after a two-year hiatus. The Indian, seeded fifth, will next face the winner of the match between Thailand’s eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn and third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

