Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Korea Open Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Semi-final

Parupalli Kashyap will take on World number one Kenta Momota in the semi-final of the men's singles event of the Korea Open.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 28, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Korea Open Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Semi-final
Parupalli Kashyap (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...

Parupalli Kashyap will face world No 1 and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan in the semi-final of the Korea Open World Tour Super 500 in Incheon on Saturday. The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist on Friday got a straight-game win over former world no 2 Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen.

In head-to-head matches, Kashyap has never beaten Momota, losing twice (21-12, 17-21, 19-21 in the semi-final of the 2015 Indonesia Open and 11-21, 12-21 at the 2013 China Open quarter-final).

In a clinical display on Friday, the 33-year-old from Hyderabad, who is the lone Indian left in the fray, outsmarted Jorgensen 24-22 21-8 in 37 minutes to make it to his second semifinal of the season. He had reached the last four at the India Open Super 500 tournament.

A former World No 6, Kashyap, who was promoted from the qualifying round, had last played Jorgensen five years ago at the Denmark Open.

The Indian entered the match with a 2-4 record against Jorgensen, a 2015 World Championship bronze medallist.

Here's everything you need to know about Parupalli Kashyap's semi-final against Kento Momota:

What time will the Korea Open 2019 Semi-final match begin?

The semi-final match will begin at 12:50 pm IST.

Where will the Semi-final match be played?

The semi-final match will be played at Incheon Airport Skydome in Incheon, South Korea.

On which TV channels can you watch the Semi-final match?

You can watch the semi-final Match today on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of Korea Open 2019 Semi-final online?

You can watch the live streaming of the semi-final match on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram