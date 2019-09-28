Korea Open Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Semi-final

Parupalli Kashyap will face world No 1 and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan in the semi-final of the Korea Open World Tour Super 500 in Incheon on Saturday. The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist on Friday got a straight-game win over former world no 2 Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen.

In head-to-head matches, Kashyap has never beaten Momota, losing twice (21-12, 17-21, 19-21 in the semi-final of the 2015 Indonesia Open and 11-21, 12-21 at the 2013 China Open quarter-final).

In a clinical display on Friday, the 33-year-old from Hyderabad, who is the lone Indian left in the fray, outsmarted Jorgensen 24-22 21-8 in 37 minutes to make it to his second semifinal of the season. He had reached the last four at the India Open Super 500 tournament.

A former World No 6, Kashyap, who was promoted from the qualifying round, had last played Jorgensen five years ago at the Denmark Open.

The Indian entered the match with a 2-4 record against Jorgensen, a 2015 World Championship bronze medallist.

Here's everything you need to know about Parupalli Kashyap's semi-final against Kento Momota:

What time will the Korea Open 2019 Semi-final match begin?

The semi-final match will begin at 12:50 pm IST.

Where will the Semi-final match be played?

The semi-final match will be played at Incheon Airport Skydome in Incheon, South Korea.

On which TV channels can you watch the Semi-final match?

You can watch the semi-final Match today on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of Korea Open 2019 Semi-final online?

You can watch the live streaming of the semi-final match on Hotstar.

