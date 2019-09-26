Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap Beats Daren Liew To Keep Indian Charge Alive
Parupalli Kashyap, the only Indian left at the Korea Open, defeated Daren Liew in three games to book his place in the third round.
Parupalli Kashyap (Photo Credit: BAI/Twitter)
Incheon: Parupalli Kashyap, the lone Indian in the fray at the Korea Open, defeated Daren Liew of Malaysia in a three-game thriller to qualify for the quarter-finals here on Thursday.
Kashyap got the better of the Malaysian 21-17 11-21 21-12 in a 56-minute second round encounter.
The 33-year-old will next be facing the winner of another Round of 16 match between Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.
Kashyap in the previous round had registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-16 win over Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei in the 42-minute contest.
On Wednesday, PV Sindhu lost in the first round, while Saina Nehwal was forced to retire. In the men's singles, B Sai Praneeth too made an early exit.
Sindhu won the first game comfortably but American shuttler Beiwen Zhang came back strongly to win the next two games. The Indian went down 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 in the 57-minute affair.
London Olympic bronze medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21 and 1-8 against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun before she was forced to retire.
In the men's singles, Praneeth was forced to retire midway in his first-round match against Anders Antonsen of Denmark. Praneeth had lost the first game 9-21 and was trailing 7-11 in the second when he chose to retire because of injury.
There was also disappointment from the doubles event for India as the pairs comprising Manu Attri, B Sumeeth Reddy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty also lost their matches.
While Attri and Reddy suffered a 21-16, 19-21, 21-18 defeat against the Chinese duo of Huang Kaixiang and Liu Cheng, Satwiksairaj and Chirag lost 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 to Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.
(With inputs from IANS)
