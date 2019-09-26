Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap Beats Daren Liew To Keep Indian Charge Alive

Parupalli Kashyap, the only Indian left at the Korea Open, defeated Daren Liew in three games to book his place in the third round.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 26, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap Beats Daren Liew To Keep Indian Charge Alive
Parupalli Kashyap (Photo Credit: BAI/Twitter)
Loading...

Incheon: Parupalli Kashyap, the lone Indian in the fray at the Korea Open, defeated Daren Liew of Malaysia in a three-game thriller to qualify for the quarter-finals here on Thursday.

Kashyap got the better of the Malaysian 21-17 11-21 21-12 in a 56-minute second round encounter.

The 33-year-old will next be facing the winner of another Round of 16 match between Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Kashyap in the previous round had registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-16 win over Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei in the 42-minute contest.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu lost in the first round, while Saina Nehwal was forced to retire. In the men's singles, B Sai Praneeth too made an early exit.

Sindhu won the first game comfortably but American shuttler Beiwen Zhang came back strongly to win the next two games. The Indian went down 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 in the 57-minute affair.

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina was trailing 21-19, 18-21 and 1-8 against South Korea's Kim Ga Eun before she was forced to retire.

In the men's singles, Praneeth was forced to retire midway in his first-round match against Anders Antonsen of Denmark. Praneeth had lost the first game 9-21 and was trailing 7-11 in the second when he chose to retire because of injury.

There was also disappointment from the doubles event for India as the pairs comprising Manu Attri, B  Sumeeth Reddy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty also lost their matches.

While Attri and Reddy suffered a 21-16, 19-21, 21-18 defeat against the Chinese duo of Huang Kaixiang and Liu Cheng, Satwiksairaj and Chirag lost 21-19, 18-21, 21-18 to Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram